Khamzat Chimaev posts troll video of Sean Strickland crying ahead of UFC 312

"Borz" has the internet buzzing in the days leading up to UFC 312 without even being on the card.

Zain Bando

(Zuffa LLC)

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev understand the opportunity he has in front of him following UFC 312 on Saturday night.

Chimaev Takes Dig At Sean Strickland Before UFC 312

Chimaev, who will be playing close attention to the main event title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, a re-booking 13 months in the making, had to strike while the iron was hot in a comical 'X' post that has since taken the Internet by storm.

Of course, Chimaev had to poke fun at Strickland's demeanor and rather non-politically correct nature.

Sean Strickland celebrates defeating Paulo Costa during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Sean Strickland celebrates defeating Paulo Costa during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In doing so, he used a rather infamous meme clip before cutting to Strickland having a podcast meltdown about allegedly not believing in God at one point in his life. Chimaev's laughter transition perfectly insinuates how he feels about the former champion.

"Borz" To Face Winner Of UFC 312 Main Event

Luckily for Chimaev, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed on Thursday that Chimaev, fresh off a submission win against former champion Robert Whittaker, will fight the winner of Saturday's main event sometime later this year.

Dricus Du Plessis celebrates defeating Sean Strickland during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Dricus Du Plessis celebrates defeating Sean Strickland during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that Chimaev, who began his stint with the UFC nearly five years ago, still has yet to suffer a loss.

Khamzat Chimaev congratulates Gilbert Burns on a valiant effort Saturday during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Khamzat Chimaev congratulates Gilbert Burns on a valiant effort Saturday during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 8-0 in the promotion, Chimaev has been rather unfazed by much of his opposition, minus former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Both men put on an entertaining fight, going the distance three-round distance before a unanimous decision was rendered for Chimaev.

Nevertheless, Chimaev's nagging health concerns appear to be behind him. Assuming he remains healthy as the year progresses, Chimaev has a chance to begin a potentially long title reign if he gets past Saturday's victor.

Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after submitting Kevin Holland during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.
Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after submitting Kevin Holland during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

For now, the fight is just days away, and the anticipation couldn't be more palpable on the eve of the Super Bowl.

Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

