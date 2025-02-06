Khamzat Chimaev posts troll video of Sean Strickland crying ahead of UFC 312
UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev understand the opportunity he has in front of him following UFC 312 on Saturday night.
Chimaev Takes Dig At Sean Strickland Before UFC 312
Chimaev, who will be playing close attention to the main event title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, a re-booking 13 months in the making, had to strike while the iron was hot in a comical 'X' post that has since taken the Internet by storm.
Of course, Chimaev had to poke fun at Strickland's demeanor and rather non-politically correct nature.
In doing so, he used a rather infamous meme clip before cutting to Strickland having a podcast meltdown about allegedly not believing in God at one point in his life. Chimaev's laughter transition perfectly insinuates how he feels about the former champion.
"Borz" To Face Winner Of UFC 312 Main Event
Luckily for Chimaev, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed on Thursday that Chimaev, fresh off a submission win against former champion Robert Whittaker, will fight the winner of Saturday's main event sometime later this year.
It's worth noting that Chimaev, who began his stint with the UFC nearly five years ago, still has yet to suffer a loss.
At 8-0 in the promotion, Chimaev has been rather unfazed by much of his opposition, minus former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. Both men put on an entertaining fight, going the distance three-round distance before a unanimous decision was rendered for Chimaev.
Nevertheless, Chimaev's nagging health concerns appear to be behind him. Assuming he remains healthy as the year progresses, Chimaev has a chance to begin a potentially long title reign if he gets past Saturday's victor.
For now, the fight is just days away, and the anticipation couldn't be more palpable on the eve of the Super Bowl.
