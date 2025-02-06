Joe Rogan reveals he passed up podcast with Kamala Harris to watch UFC 308
From an MMA standpoint, UFC commentator Joe Rogan has his priorities straight.
Rogan A Regular Fixture of UFC Commentary Team
Rogan, a member of the UFC broadcast team as a color commentator since UFC 37.5 in 2002, has scaled back his broadcast work since Mike Goldberg's departure at the end of 2016. At present, the long-time martial arts enthusiast only covers domestic pay-per-view events each year and is no longer assigned to every event.
It is a personal preference for Rogan, who has a plethora of other business ventures outside of MMA but makes time to react to fights he isn't present for (i.e., UFC 312 this Saturday) in the form of a "JRE Fight Companion" podcast, allowing the stand-up commedian to discuss the action without editorial oversight.
Rogan, whose guests have ranged from U.S. President Donald Trump to comedian Joey Diaz, was highly pursuing a would-be global interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris in the weeks leading up to last year's presidential election.
Missed Opportunity To Interview Harris
Except there was a small, yet important, issue and personal obligation: last October's UFC 308 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi fell in the same window Harris' team was available to speak with Rogan.
"They wanted to do it Saturday, the day after Trump's [interview]," Rogan recalled Harris' team saying. "The reason why [I could not accomodate her] was because I had a podcast that was already scheduled, a live UFC podcast."
Rogan went onto explain his position further, adding he did all he could to accommodate Harris' availability but made it clear to them he couldn't interview her while the fights were in progress.
Neither reached an agreement, and weeks later Harris was no longer running against Trump in her eventual loss.
As for Rogan, he clarified no hard feelings toward her and wish it had worked out. Nevertheless, it didn't.
