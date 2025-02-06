Alex Pereira’s weight reveal stuns UFC fans just one month before UFC 313
The fact that Alex Pereira used to compete in the middleweight division gets harder to believe the longer his light heavyweight title reign goes on.
Pereira Hits Scale Ahead Of UFC 313
A former two-division kickboxing champion in GLORY, Pereira joined the UFC with a 3-1 MMA record in 2021 and claimed the promotion’s middleweight belt in just his fourth fight when he stopped Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.
“Poatan” suffered his first UFC loss and relinquished the title in an immediate rematch with Adesanya in 2023, but later that year the Brazilian moved up to light heavyweight and has finished four-straight opponents dating back to his fight with Jiří Procházka for the division's vacant belt at UFC 295.
Pereira is now scheduled for perhaps the toughest test of his MMA career when he meets Magomed Anakalaev at UFC 313 on March 8, and just one month out from the fight the light heavyweight champion is looking massive.
The former kickboxer has never had any issues making weight during his UFC career, but it’s no surprise that Pereira has openly discussed the idea of moving up to heavyweight at some point considering how much weight he has to cut just to hit 205 lbs.
Fans are eager to see how “Poatan” is able to handle the #1-ranked Ankalaev’s grappling when the pair square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 8, and if Pereira is able to defend his belt for a fourth time then maybe it will encourage him to try and become the first three-division champion in UFC history.
