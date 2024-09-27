Tyron Woodley Reacts to ‘Cousin’ Claiming He Faked Jake Paul KO
Tyron Woodley has, once again, responded to claims that his boxing match was fixed with Jake Paul.
Francis Ngannou Tells Jake Paul That Mike Tyson Will Knock Him Out
Of course, we're talking about Woodley's rematch with Paul in December 2021, which saw the UFC Welterweight Champion fall face-first to the canvas after a massive blow from Paul in the sixth round. Overall, Woodley was 0-2 against Paul, but not everybody found the second result believable.
However, critics have always found something to say about Paul's wins, whether against former UFC fighters or actual boxers, and they're not stopping for anything in the lead-up to the 27-year-old's upcoming fight against the ageing "Iron" Mike Tyson, former heavyweight champion of the world, now 58.
Another Woodley Claims "T-Wood" Was Paid Off By Jake Paul
Oddily enough, one of Paul's latest critics had claimed to be a cousin of Woodley, insisting Paul pays his opponents to take the dive against him.
"If it's paid off, Jake Paul. If not, Mike Tyson's gonna knock him out. Tyron Woodley is my literal f****** cousin. My name is Julian Woodley. I know for a fact that he got paid to take the knock," a man said in a street interview with Wade Plem.
Tyron Woodley Shuts It Down Right Away
A quick social media search revealed that what the man said was true, at least regarding his name. But Woodley's so-called "cousin" turned out to be a fake, as "The Chosen One" pointed out that he wasn't related to him on social media.
"N**** wish he was my kinfolk," Woodley responded to Julian Woodley's claims over fight fixing.
After the KO loss to Paul in 2021, Woodley has yet to fight since. He has apparently been offered boxing matches with Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and even the 2017 'World's Strongest Man' Eddie Hall in MMA (via Overdogs Podcast).
However, none of these bouts ever came to fruition as Woodley, 42, navigates what's left of his fighting career after the UFC, where he fought 16 times, five times as a defending champion.
Former Champion Who Nearly Beat GSP Barely Watches UFC Anymore
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Dustin Poirier's Old Foe Wants Rematch by Defeating Islam Makhachev
• Alex Volkanovski Thinks Conor McGregor Fight Makes Sense Right Now
• Merab Dvalishvili Proposes Sean O'Malley Rematch after UFC 306
• Ex-UFC Champ Recalls Mid-Fight Hallucination After Getting Punched
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.