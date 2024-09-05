Francis Ngannou Tells Jake Paul That Mike Tyson Will Knock Him Out
Francis Ngannou kept it real with Jake Paul - he believes he will fall at the hands of the legendary Mike Tyson.
Jake Paul Reveals Staggering $40 Million Payout for Mike Tyson Boxing Match
In what is arguably the most unexpected fight of the decade, Paul's next test in the sport of boxing comes in the form of former heavyweight champion Tyson, who hasn't professionally competed in almost 20 years. New school meets old on Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas with the boxing event streaming in front of millions on Netflix.
Paul, 27, stands as a sizable favorite across over Tyson with many critics calling the headliner a mismatch, saying the fight should be cancelled for Tyson's sake as the 58 year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up to take him out of his original July 20th booking against Paul - later to be rebooked for the fall.
Ngannou "Stands On Business" With Pick For Paul vs. Tyson
But, "Iron" Mike has some backers after all with ex-UFC Heavyweight Champion and two-time boxing headliner Francis Ngannou firm in his prediction that his former trainer will pull off the upset against Paul.
"Yeah I do," Ngannou said on 'BS w/ Jake Paul', when asked by the influencer-boxer if he thinks Tyson is going to 'beat his a*s'. "Listen, I have seen how Tyson moves around just like to show me stuff... he still got it. Either way, I think Mike Tyson will beat you.
"We're talking about Mike, bro," Ngannou continued. "Mike is something else. He's a specimen... Mike will move from this side to this side without you knowing...
Ngannou worked under the tutelage of Mike Tyson prior to his boxing debut against the one and only Tyson Fury last October with Ngannou knocking down Tyson and nearly beating the world champion on the scorecards in a fight many had thought Ngannou should've won.
Doubted time and time again versus former UFC stars and a few boxers along the way, this is nothing new for Paul, taking Ngannou's prediction in stride.
"I love it. I love it when people stand on business and like, say the other person's gonna win. It makes it fun," Paul replied to Ngannou.
Ngannou's Advice To Paul
Preparing to fight what was once boxing's most ruthless fighter, Paul asked Ngannou what he would have to watch out when facing Tyson...
"Everything," Ngannou said with a smile. "Watch out for everything."
UFC Champ Jon Jones Reveals Who He’s Betting on in Francis Ngannou’s PFL Debut
