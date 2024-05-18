Tyson Fury vs. Usyk Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream from Saudi Arabia
Once the action between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk wraps up, keep it locked on this page for the post-fight press conference.
Fury and Usyk will be throwing leather for the undisputed heavyweight championship of pro boxing. Fury vs. Usyk is being held inside the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. Fury holds the WBC gold, while Usyk lays claim to the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles. In the end, only one man can lay claim to being called the undisputed king at heavyweight and we'll know who that man is by the time the post-fight press conference gets started.
Don't miss the juicy post-fight quotes that are sure to come from the presser.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Post-Fight Press Conference
The post-fight press conference is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. It's possible that the start time could change depending on the pacing of the Fury vs. Usyk card. If both men are healthy enough to attend the press conference, then they will both speak with members of the media following their showdown for all of the heavyweight hardware.
Here is the official live stream of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk post-fight press conference:
