UFC 303 Aftermath: Diego Lopes Offered Huge Rematch at Sphere Event in Las Vegas
Diego Lopes has made it clear that he wants to fight at Sphere in Las Vegas, and he may even have the chance to avenge his only UFC loss in the process.
Movsar Evloev Challenges Lopes to Rematch at Sphere
The 29-year-old has quickly become a fan-favorite after only five appearances in the Octagon, and last weekend at UFC 303 he further raised his profile when he accepted a matchup with Dan Ige on just a few hours’ notice after Brian Ortega withdrew from their co-main event fight just before the PPV kicked off.
Weigh-in day for UFC 303 had already been a dramatic affair after Ortega’s team requested that the featherweight bout be changed to a lightweight contest, and following a unanimous decision-win over Ige it now appears that Lopes may have the perfect opponent for the UFC’s Sphere show on September 14.
Currently the UFC’s #5-ranked featherweight contender, Evloev narrowly managed to preserve his unbeaten record at UFC 288 when Lopes stepped in to replace Bryce Mitchell and gave the Russian all he could handle in one of the more impressive UFC debuts in recent memory.
Evloev has been trading words with former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling following the latter fighter’s successful featherweight debut at UFC 300, but few fans would argue with seeing Lopes get another crack at Evloev if a preferred matchup with “Funk Master” fails to materialize.
The UFC’s debut show at Sphere on September 14 was originally branded as UFC 306, but the promotion recently announced that it will once again use that weekend to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with its second “Noche UFC” card that will officially be called “Riyadh Season Noche UFC”.
