UFC 303 in Question Once Again with Alarming Update on Conor McGregor Card

The UFC 303 headliner between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is still in danger.
A lot of storylines ride into McGregor's comeback fight on June 29th, but none are bigger than the growing uncertainty on whether or not the International Fight Week main event will actually take place.
Conor McGregor UFC 303 News: Rumors & Updates for Michael Chandler Fight
The MMA world was sent into a panic after the UFC pulled the plug on the UFC 303 press conference last week in Dublin, Ireland for no apparent reason. "Seeds of doubt" were planted furthermore with obscure posts from Michael Chandler, rumored injuries for McGregor, and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's reports of the UFC seeking potential replacements for the card - later adding that there was "great positivity" from the promotion that the fight would go on as scheduled.
Latest Update on UFC 303 Status
Things started to look up for the UFC 303 main event since then with no troubling updates... that is, until now.
"Since this morning, multiple sources are now saying feelers are being sent out again for June 29. For a replacement and/or new fight(s)," Ariel Helwani reported on Tuesday. "In short, there seems to pessimism all over again regarding the status of the 303 main event. Actually even more pessimism - it seems - than on Monday last week after the presser was cancelled at the last minute.
"Is this insurance? Due diligence? Emergency replacement mode? Remains to be seen," Helwani continued. "It's all developing (again). But it doesn't appear as though we are out of the woods either way just yet. More to come, and hopefully a definitive answer one way or the other In short order."
While no reason has been given for the potential fight cancellation at UFC 303, there are rumors of McGregor being injured with the Irish star trying his best not to withdraw from the massive event. But, there's still hope with new training footage released by McGregor.
Conor McGregor has never pulled out of a fight in the UFC before, so it'd be a first for him, if that ends up being the case ahead of June 29th. As for Michael Chandler, he's already waited long enough for McGregor, so it's unlikely he'll settle for a replacement opponent.
18 days out from UFC 303, we'll see if get McGregor vs. Chandler like we're supposed to or possibly a short-notice audible from the UFC instead.
