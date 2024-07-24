UFC 304: Curtis Blaydes Says He’d ‘F*** Up’ a Heavyweight Alex Pereira - ‘Bad Idea'
Curtis Blaydes wouldn't mind welcoming Alex Pereira to the UFC heavyweight division.
UFC 304: Tom Aspinall Impressed by Alex Pereira, Opens Door for Heavyweight Fight
The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has never been one to shy away from a challenge, having successfully defended his title twice this year with both fights coming on short notice. Defeating former champs Jamahal Hill and Jiří Procházka back-to-back with ease, Pereira's pondered a heavyweight move in a potential bid to become the UFC's first three-weight world champion.
Though, that's easier said than done, with the top of the heavyweight division on full display at UFC 304 this Saturday. High-ranked contender Blaydes will be fighting interim champ Tom Aspinall in a rematch from their 2022 encounter that resulted in a knee injury for Aspinall just 15 seconds in.
Blaydes Reveals His 'Premeditated' Game Plan For Pereira
Should Blaydes be able to beat Aspinall again, this time for the interim title, the 18-4 contender sees a future in which he defends the belt versus an oncoming Alex Pereira that he knows just how to beat.
"Bad idea for him," Blaydes said of Pereira potentially moving up to heavyweight at UFC 304 media day. "I'll give you my premeditated plan. Gonna shoot [for a takedown] immediately. Why would I give him any chance to knock me out on the feet when I know I can take him down at will? He has to know that."
"I think he's looking for a specific heavyweight, not any heavyweight. I could see him beating guys like Tai. We watched him sparring Tai Tuivasa. Maybe some other guys in like the bottom of the top fifteen, but you give him a top five guy with some real weight, he's not winning."
Size Matters
Pereira's power has shown through and through in his time in the UFC Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions, but not against a wrestler nearly as skilled or as massive as "Razor" Blaydes, who came in at 257lbs for his most recent TKO-win against Jailton Almeida.
Blaydes hasn't always had the best hands when it comes to the striking department, falling to the likes of Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich before. But, Blaydes thinks he'd able to withstand whatever Brazilian KO artist Pereira has coming his way at heavyweight.
"You think he throws harder knees than Alistair [Overeem]?" Blaydes responded to a reporter citing the power of 'Poatan'. "I know he got the aura going on right now, but I ate a knee from 265-pound Alistair. I'm good with eating these..."
"I know that's what everyone wants to see. Yes, I would f*** up Alex Pereira," Blaydes said, when asked if he'd welcome Pereira to the heavyweight division. "It's not because he's not good. I'm heavier than he is. Just a heavyweight, gravity, weight matters. It's not a skill basis. It's just how it is."
We'll have to wait and see how the UFC Heavyweight division shakes out with two titles in play, the interim championship that Blaydes and Aspinall are fighting for this weekend and the undisputed title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, targeted for later this year, leaving many to wonder where Alex Pereira fits into the title picture, if at all.
Tom Aspinall Touts UFC 304 as ‘Best Heavyweight’ Fight, Moves on from Jon Jones
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Kamaru Usman Makes Pick for UFC 304, Teases Return: ‘Boogeyman Is on Sabbatical'
• Boxing News: Jake Paul Called Out by Ex-UFC Champ to "Fight Someone Your Own Size"
• MMA News: Jon Jones Can Appeal His Only UFC Loss after Groundbreaking Rule Change
• UFC 304 Preview: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.