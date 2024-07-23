Boxing News: Jake Paul Called Out by Ex-UFC Champ to "Fight Someone Your Own Size"
Jake Paul’s latest victory in the boxing ring has attracted the attention of yet another former UFC champion.
Luke Rockhold Calls Out Jake Paul
“Problem Child” collected the tenth win of his professional boxing career last weekend when he defeated UFC veteran and BKFC star Mike Perry, who stepped up to fight on July 20 after Paul’s matchup with boxing legend Mike Tyson was pushed to November.
Both Paul and Perry expressed nothing but respect for one another following their fight, but former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold used Paul’s praise for “Platinum” as an opportunity to call for his own showdown with the 27-year-old.
The size difference between Paul and Perry was noticeable from the moment they both met in the center of the boxing ring in Tampa, FL, and while Rockhold’s “senior citizen” comment is likely about Tyson it could also be referring to when “Problem Child” defeated an older opponent in UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva in 2022.
Rockhold announced his retirement following a decision-loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 278 before he faced Perry in BKFC the following year and lost in the second round after “Platinum” knocked some of his teeth loose. The 39-year-old earned his first combat sports win since 2017 when he knocked out Joe Schilling at Karate Combat 45 earlier this year.
A matchup with Rockhold would give Paul the chance to add the name of another former UFC champion to his boxing record, but after defeating Perry the 27-year-old seems fully focused on his showdown with Tyson that is scheduled to take place on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
