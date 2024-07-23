Kamaru Usman Makes Pick for UFC 304, Teases Return: ‘Boogeyman Is on Sabbatical'
Kamaru Usman isn't done with the UFC Welterweight division just yet.
A former champion and current #1 contender at 170lbs, Usman will be keeping a close eye on the UFC 304 main event this Saturday as Leon Edwards is set to defend his title for a third time against the streaking Belal Muhammad. It was Edwards who brought Usman's 1,267-day title reign to an end, defeating him by headkick-KO at UFC 278 in 2022.
Usman would lose back-to-back fights after that, in an immediate rematch with Edwards at UFC 286 and then a short-notice middleweight showing against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.
Usman: 'I Still Got Tread Left In These Tires'
Still a big player in the welterweight division, Usman, 37, says he'll work his way back up to a title fight instead of waiting on someone else to take the throne from Edwards.
"I'm cheering for nobody," Usman said of Edwards vs. Muhammad on Pound 4 Pound. "I'm gonna do what it takes to earn that [title] fight, and then that fight's gonna happen. Doesn't matter. The boogeyman is on sabbatical right now. That's all it is. I still got tread left in these tires, and I'm still gonna show that I am one of the best, if not the best in the world."
"When that fight happens, it's gonna happen, but I don't really care whether it's with Leon... I've already beat Leon. I've been there, done that. I've obviously showed that I can beat Leon. Whether it's Leon or whether it's Belal Muhammad, it doesn't really matter."
Usman's Prediction For Edwards vs. Muhammad 2
As for who the former champ thinks walks away with the welterweight title at UFC 304, "The Nigerian Nightmare" Usman is leaning towards his former foe Edwards to remain champion but doesn't rule out a potential upset for Muhammad, who's been on quite the tear himself, having not lost in his last 10 fights.
"Leon is starting to kind of settle into the seat. He shouldn't be because I ain't going nowhere yet," Usman said of his 'sabbatical'. "He's starting to make his groove as champion, and I think he believes that he's a champion here. Leon is working on just staying there. So, I'm gonna I'm gonna stay with Leon for this one. I think Leon might be able to pull this one out, but I do think Belal could get it done."
Leon Edwards' last loss came to Kamaru Usman by decision in 2015 with "Rocky's" record staying perfect ever since then, with the only blemish being a No Contest result against Belal Muhammad turned in from an eye poke in their first fight back in 2021.
UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 takes place from Manchester, England this Saturday.
