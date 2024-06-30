UFC 303 News: Alex Pereira Demolishes Jiří Procházka in Short-Notice Main Event
A UFC 303 card featuring some outstanding finishes and no small amount of drama concluded with Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight belt against Jiří Procházka.
UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 Live Results & Highlights
Pereira Improves to 2-0 Over Procházka
Pereira and Procházka first met for the vacant light heavyweight belt late last year at UFC 295, and after both men collected wins on UFC 300 they were called in to save UFC 303 following Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the main event due to a toe injury.
The opening round of the fight saw both men take some time to feel each other out before Pereira dropped the challenger right as the bell sounded, and at the start of the second round the champion immediately landed a thunderous head kick and finished Procházka with strikes on the ground.
"Poatan" has now successfully defended his light heavyweight belt twice, and in his first title defense at UFC 300 the Brazilian also bested another former champion in Jamahal Hill when Pereira stopped "Sweet Dreams" in the first round.
The original cancellation of McGregor vs. Chandler also encouraged the UFC to book a new UFC 303 co-main event featuring Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes, but in an unprecedented turn of events Dan Ige accepted a matchup with Lopes on just a few hours notice and put in a valiant effort before he ultimately came up on short on the scorecards.
Other standout results from UFC 303 included Ian Machado Garry extending his unbeaten record against Michael "Venom" Page in the main card opener, and the latter half of the card's prelims also provided some sensational knockouts from Payton Talbott, Joe Pyfer, and Jean Silva.
UFC 303 News: Ian Machado Garry Defeats Michael "Venom" Page in Main Card Opener
