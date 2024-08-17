UFC 305 Free Live MMA Stream: Adesanya vs. Du Plessis (Joe Rogan Fight Companion)
UFC 305 features one of the most overdue title fights in recent memory. Hot-headed middleweights Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya settle their beef in Perth, this weekend, for all the chips in the middleweight division.
Du Plessis makes his first title defence, and Adesanya gets the opportunity to join Jon Jones and Randy Couture as the third-ever fighter to become a three-time champion in their respective weight divisions.
In addition to all this, flyweights Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg vie for title contender status, and Mateusz Gamrot risks his top-five lightweight ranking against fan-favorite headhunter Dan Hooker.
Fight fans can watch along live with Joe Rogan on the PowerfulJRE YouTube channel tonight, which goes live at 10 pm ET. Rogan will be joined by Brian Simpson, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Brendan Schaub for the PPV portion of UFC 305.
