UFC 307: Khalil Rountree Calls Alex Pereira ‘Fight of the Year’, Replies to Ex-Champ

Khalil Rountree Jr. is expecting nothing but fireworks when he meets Alex Pereira this fall.
The #8 UFC Light Heavyweight contender turned into a title challenger today, as UFC CEO Dana White announced he'd be fighting for gold against reigning champ Pereira in the main event of UFC 307 on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Rountree Reacts To Unexpected Title Opportunity, First Main Event
The title shot came out of nowhere for Rountree, with other contenders ahead of him and the 34-year-old not having fought since a December win over Anthony Smith. "The War Horse" revealed in an interview with Kevin Iole that he first heard about the title fight on Wednesday.
"I was absolutely surprised," Rountree said of getting the call to fight Pereira. "It was unexpected. I didn't know that this was a possibility, like right now. I was always prepared for it, and it's always what I've wanted."
Rountree Responds To Jamahal Hill's Criticism
One thing Rountree isn't surprised with though is how his fellow light heavyweights have reacted to the news that he'd be fighting Pereira for the title, one of them being former champion and #3-ranked contender Jamahal Hill.
Originally booked to face Rountree at UFC 303, Hill took issue with how the contender went from a positive drug test and two-month suspension earlier this year to a world title fight in October. Of course, Rountree Jr. self-reported the supplement he took that contained DHEA, the banned substance he popped for, and saw his suspension cease in July.
"It doesn't surprise me, and it doesn't affect me," Rountree responded to Hill, saying his title shot was 'terrible for the sport'. "He has his own personal reasons. I don't think it's terrible for the sport. I think it's amazing for the sport."
"This Is Gonna Be The Fight Of The Year"
It's striker vs. striker in the Salt Lake City headliner, with former GLORY Kickboxing Champion Pereira colliding with the heavy Muay Thai style of Rountree that's helped him put out four out of his last five opponents.
Pereira is no stranger to knockouts either, stopping Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill in back-to-back fights this year, making this matchup between him and first-time title challenger Rountree Jr. all the more fan-friendly.
"I think the fans are gonna be 100% hyped on this fight," Rountree continued. "We're gonna go head-to-head. It's exciting for the sport.... if you have a problem with this, then, yeah, I think the problem is yours."
"I think Alex is a skilled striker with lots of experience and so happens to have power and I put myself in the same exact boat. I view myself as possessing the same qualities. So, now it's just a matter of putting us both in the in together and and seeing two skillful, powerful strikers really go at it for the belt."
"It's not like a scared [feeling]," Rountree said ahead of the matchup. "No, dude. I'm excited. I'm fired up, and I can't wait to put on like the fight of the year, honestly. This is gonna be fight of the year, 100%."
