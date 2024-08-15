Noche UFC Secures Backup Fighter for Sphere Show, Official UFC 306 Poster Released
We're one month out from Riyadh Season Noche UFC (UFC 306) with several more updates.
Dana White and co. look to put on the greatest combat sports event of all time on Mexican Independence Day weekend from inside the Sphere with an incredible display of mixed martial arts, showcasing "Suga" Sean O'Malley in the main event vs. Merab Dvalishvili.
Coach: Fiorot To Be Backup Fighter
Rivals are scheduled to meet in the co-headliner as Mexico's first female UFC Champion Alexa Grasso defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy bout. Should anything like an injury or illness prevent the flyweight fight from happening on Sep. 14, the UFC reportedly knows who to call, having the #2-ranked contender Manon Fiorot on standby.
“Manon is officially backup for the belt, she will be in Vegas,” Fiorot's coach Aldric Cassata told Boxemag (h/t: MMA Mania). “If there is no injury [to Grasso or Shevchenko], I think the [title fight] will be at the end of the year or the beginning of next year.”
Fiorot will weigh-in as the backup fighter the day before the fight, should either Shevchenko or Grasso miss 125lbs on the scale.
France's Fiorot laid claim to a potential title fight following a five-round decision victory over Erin Blanchfield in March, which boosted "The Beast" to a perfect 7-0 in the UFC. In her flyweight run, Fiorot has beaten three title challengers along with former strawweight champ Rose Namajunas.
UFC 306 Poster Revealed
UFC 306 will commemorate Mexican Independence, telling a story of Mexico's combat history from the beginning of time all the way up to now with a Mexican-heavy 10-fight card. The headliners, though, aren't exactly Mexican aside from Guadalajara's Grasso, but you can get the picture in this new event poster.
In case you missed it, the UFC also rolled out new fight kits for the fighters ahead of its one-off show at the Sphere. Check out the threads below.
