UFC 305: Mateusz Gamrot Greenlights Interim Title Fight with Arman Tsarukyan
Mateusz Gamrot believes he's one fight away from the title... the interim title, that is.
UFC News: Arman Tsarukyan Open to Interim Title ‘If Islam Can’t Fight This Year'
There hasn't been a need for an interim title in the lightweight division for four years with UFC champion Islam Makhachev defending the belt three separate times, most recently against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in June.
Makhachev was rumored to fight #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, but that doesn't look to be the case anymore as Makhachev is dealing with a hand injury which may lead to surgery and a lengthy layoff for the Dagestani.
Gamrot Believes He's The 'First In Line' For Interim Title Fight
Should Makhachev be out for the rest of the year, #5 contender Gamrot believes he's a shoo-in for a potential interim title fight with three straight victories over Rafael Dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev and Jalin Turner. Gamrot will look to make it four in a row with a win over #11-ranked Dan Hooker at UFC 305 this weekend.
"I don't know what will happen with the champ Islam," Gamrot told Home of Fight's Jake Noecker. "I don't know that he can fight this year. Probably, he will have surgery right in the hand. So, I wish him fast recovery. But, if he can't fight this year and if I beat the Dan Hooker Saturday night, I think I [am] gonna be the first in the line to fight interim [title] fight. So, we'll see what's happening there Saturday night. But, I really believe that I will be next."
Gamrot's former foe Arman Tsarukyan had the same idea in regards to an interim title, speaking with Submission Radio just a few days ago. If Makhachev's not next, the top-ranked contender looked to Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler as potential opponents, who are all coming off a loss.
Gamrot Says Tsarukyan Rematch 'Makes Sense'
Booked against Hooker, the streaking Gamrot would be snubbed by Tsarukyan, the man he beat in a five-round unanimous decision back in June 2022. Two years later and both fighters at the top of their games, Gamrot approves of an interim title rematch with Tsarukyan.
"Makes sense. I am here, bro," Gamrot said of potentially fighting Tsarukyan again. "Two years ago, I beat Arman. For me, this is great fight. I love stylistic [matchup] like Arman. I think if we get the rematch, the result will be the same or I can finish him. So, I really looking forward what [will] happen in the night with Hooker and then if UFC give me chance to fight the end of the year, I agree [with] this fight and I will be ready."
The first fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot couldn't have been any closer with both contenders equally matched in their first main event in 2022. While Gamrot did get his hand raised on all three judges scorecards, the result was debated with some believing Tsarukyan had done enough to win the decision.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Preview
