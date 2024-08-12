UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Preview
The UFC is back on the road this week for UFC 305, which takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on Saturday (August 17).
The Main Event
The main event will see Dricus Du Plessis attempt to defend his UFC middleweight belt for the first time when he takes on two-time champion Israel Adesanya.
The pair drummed up excitement for a potential meeting long before they were ever booked to fight thanks to a viral faceoff at UFC 290, and after Du Plessis took the middleweight title from Sean Strickland earlier this year the pair will finally get the chance to settle things when they meet in Australia.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event features recent flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg taking on Kai Kara-France in the latter fighter’s first appearance in more than a year.
“Don’t Blink” is currently on a two-fight skid following an interim flyweight title bout with Brandon Moreno and split decision-loss to Amir Albazi, while Erceg collected three-straight wins after joining the UFC before coming up short against UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
This huge lightweight bout will see Gamrot attempt to move closer towards a title shot when he takes on Hooker, who is returning for the first time since his split decision-win over Jalin Turner at UFC 290. On paper this fight looks to be a clear grappler vs. striker matchup, and it’s sure to be one of the more highly-anticipated bouts at UFC 305 as each man tries to extend their respective winning streaks.
Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates
A surging UFC newcomer meets a longtime veteran of the promotion that’s stepping into the Octagon for the first time since 2022. Prates has stopped all three opponents he’s faced since joining the UFC, but the “Fighting Nerds” product will have a difficult test in Australia against Jingliang when “The Leech” attempts to rebound from his split decision-loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279.
Fighters to Watch
Tai Tuivasa
Tuivasa enters UFC 305 on a four-fight losing streak after he previously put together a five-fight run of knockouts that set him up for a UFC Paris main event against Ciryl Gane. That winning streak was preceded by a three-fight skid, and perhaps if “Bam Bam” can get back into the win column against Jairzinho Rozenstruik it will kick off another run of victories for the fan favorite.
Luana Santos
Stepping in to replace Tereza Bledá, Santos has a chance to jump into the women’s flyweight rankings when she takes on #15-ranked Casey O’Neill. “King” had extended her unbeaten record with four UFC victories before she suffered back-to-back defeats last year, and Santos will be eager to hand the Scottish fighter a third-straight loss at UFC 305.
Tom Nolan
A massive favorite heading into UFC 305, Nolan will be under considerable pressure to secure a dominant win when he meets Alex Reyes. “The Executioner” returned last year after a staggering 6-year gap between UFC appearances and suffered another first-round knockout loss, and this matchup certainly doesn’t seem to be a forgiving one for him considering five of Nolan’s seven pro wins have come via knockout.
Main Card
• Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
• Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
• Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
• Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates
Preliminary Card
• Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
• Josh Cuilibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
• Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos
• Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns
Early Preliminary Card
• Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
• Kenan Song vs. Ricky Glenn
• Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar
