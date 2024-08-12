UFC News: Dustin Poirier Proposes Louisiana Event for Possible Retirement Fight
Dustin Poirier is ready to see the UFC host an event in his home state of Louisiana for the first time in nearly 10 years.
"Bring The UFC To The Cajuns!!"
“The Diamond” last stepped into the cage for a failed lightweight title bid at UFC 302 against Islam Makhachev, and in the aftermath of that loss Poirier has gone back and forth on whether or not he plans to continue his fighting career.
The 35-year-old has more recently indicated that he has at least one fight left in him, and it looks like Poirier is hoping that a possible retirement bout could take place at the Cajundome in his home city of Lafayette, Louisiana.
The last UFC event to take place in Louisiana was UFC Fight Night: Boetsch vs. Henderson in 2015, which also saw Poirier stopped Yancy Medeiros in the first round of a catchweight bout at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and current top middleweight contender Brendan Allen also hail from Louisiana, and Poirier’s call for an event at the Cajundome even got former UFC welterweight and current desk analyst Alan Jouban to consider stepping back into the cage.
“The Diamond” is one of the few fighters never to hold an undisputed UFC title that is still one of the most popular names on the promotion’s roster, and if he does intend to retire after his next fight a sendoff from the fans in Louisiana could be a storybook ending to an incredible career.
