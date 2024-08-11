UFC APEX Might Temporarily Pause Event Coverage In November Through June 2025
UFC APEX events may be no more starting in November until June 2025.
The facility that helped get the UFC off the ground during the climax of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite not having fans, will be undergoing renovations.
The news came out Saturday night during the UFC Vegas 95 card, headlined by a heavyweight rematch between Serghei Spivac and Marcin Tybura. The fight saw Spivac exact revenge and win by first-round armbar despite a lackluster card to go along with it.
The 'X' account "Caposa" was the first to share the update and pictures of the construction site eventually were shared from MMAJunkie's Ken Hathaway.
Dana White Confirms The UFC APEX Will Stick Around
UFC CEO Dana White commented in an interview with TNT Sports ahead of UFC 304 that the promotion plans to complete a $25 million renovation, allowing more fans to attend events and adding hospitality options, bathrooms, and much more.
"We're gonna travel more with the 'Fight Nights'," White said. "The [UFC] APEX is going under construction here. We're actually expanding the APEX, and it's gonna be bigger and better."
At press time, there are a limited number of ways to attend a UFC APEX event, including going through "On Location's" UFC VIP Experience, getting credentialed as a member of MMA media, or seeing a fight as part of a fighter's team or family group (although a patron is limited to seeing whichever fighter they are interested in only).
Although the UFC APEX appears to be taking a hiatus, it is safe to assume that the UFC-owned venue will continue to be part of promotional plans for the foreseeable future. Despite not being officially confirmed, the last UFC APEX event prior to the renovation would be Saturday, Nov 9, also known as "UFC Vegas 100."
The next APEX-based event is Tuesday night, which marks the beginning of the eighth season of "Dana White Contender Series," which will last through Oct. 15. The show began in 2017 and has produced champions such as bantamweight title-holder Sean O'Malley and former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.
