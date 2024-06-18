UFC 305 News: Sean Strickland Reacts to Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland fully intends to try and reclaim his UFC middleweight title from the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.
Following months of speculation, the UFC finally announced that Du Plessis will defend his middleweight belt for the first time against two-time champion Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia on September 17.
The other likely option on the table for Du Plessis was a rematch with Strickland, and after previously indicating he planned to wait for a title shot the former middleweight champion reiterated that desire with his reaction to the UFC 305 main event.
Strickland's post is quite similar to the one Dustin Poirier put up on Father’s Day about Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor, although Poirier’s post had a little bit of extra weight to it given that he holds victories over both Chandler and McGregor.
The middleweight title bout between Strickland and Du Plessis at UFC 297 was admittedly a razor-close affair that “Stillknocks” ultimately won via split decision, and Strickland also authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when he comprehensively out struck Adesanya at UFC 293 to claim the middleweight belt.
Strickland has already returned to the win column after he took a split decision over Paulo Costa in a five-round co-main event at UFC 302, and considering he’s currently the middleweight division’s #1-ranked contender he could be poised for a rematch with either Du Plessis or Adesanya after UFC 305.
