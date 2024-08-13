UFC 305: Steve Erceg Eyes Title Eliminator Fight with Win over Kai Kara-France
A second title shot isn't out of the question for Steve Erceg.
The 29 year-old Erceg came close to winning flyweight gold in his last appearance at UFC 301 in May, where he faced off with champ Alexandre Pantoja in just his fourth UFC fight. Erceg fought a great fight, drawing first blood against the champion in one of his toughest challenges to date. But, it wasn't enough across the distance with Pantoja getting his hand raised by unanimous decision.
The Road To Gold
Now ranked #7 at flyweight, Erceg will look to move further up the ladder and towards the title conversation with a win over #4 contender Kai Kara-France in the co-main event of UFC 305.
"I think we're both gonna try to kill each other and I think I'm gonna be able to put one on his chin. That's how things are gonna go," Erceg said of fighting Kara-France on Just Scrap Radio with Cole Shelton.
"I think I'll be put into the top five. It depends a lot on the performance, too. But, I think at least one more [win] after this fight could get me back to a title shot."
Flyweight Title Picture
Pantoja's next title challenger has been a bit of a mystery with no clear-cut #1 contender in front of the flyweight champion. Japan's Tatsuro Taira is a top choice following his latest win over Alex Perez, but he's booked to headline against former title challenger Brandon Royval in October.
"I think it's likely the winner of Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Royval fights for the title," Erceg said of Pantoja's next opponent. "Then, when Amir Albazi's back, he'll probably have to fight one more time before he gets a shot. So could be, yeah. I don't know who this next fight will be, but somebody good."
Kara-France Seeking Title Shot For Himself
#3-ranked Albazi is coming off a controversial split decision win over Kai Kara-France, who returns to the Octagon after a lengthy 14-month layoff. Should he win over Erceg, Kara-France believes a title rematch with Pantoja will be waiting for him.
"You'll be seeing the best version of Kai," Kara-France said on UFC Embedded. "We're going to go over there, look good, feel good, take out the hometown boy. Make a statement and get a title shot. That's how I see this going down."
'Title Eliminator After This'
While Erceg isn't expecting a second title shot from getting back in the win column at UFC 305, "AstroBoy" does acknowledge he has somewhat of an argument for a Pantoja rematch, given how close their fight was at UFC 301 a few months ago. With that said, Erceg is open to a title eliminator with Brandon Royval following what will be a home game for the Aussie in Perth, Australia at UFC 305.
"Yes, I think it is more competitive," Erceg said of his past fight vs. Pantoja compared to Royval's fights with Pantoja. "But, I would be one fight removed from fighting him and he'd be two fights removed. So yeah, we'll see what happens. Might have to do me and him, title eliminator after this."
