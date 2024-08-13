UFC CEO Dana White Reveals Answer on Potential Fight Between Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
UFC CEO Dana White is dead set in his stance on a UFC super fight between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, and heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
Jones has been on the shelf since November 2023 with a pectoral tear that forced his withdrawal from his fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. During Jones' absence, more allure has been brought to potential showdowns with Alex Pereira or Tom Aspinall, especially given their immense rise to fame in such a short time.
Aspinall claimed and defended the interim heavyweight title and is actively calling for Miocic to step aside. On TNT Sports, he remarked that Miocic should be "Joe Biden'd" in favor of fresher matchups.
White's Brutal Response to Jones/Pereira Talk
Speaking on the August 13 edition of The Pat McAfee Show, White emphatically answered "No!" in response to whether the UFC was considering Jones vs. Pereira.
Good or Bad? Jones' Alleged Plans to Retire
White's comments could be interpreted in two ways: Either the UFC is preparing a heavyweight clash between Jones and Aspinall, or Jones is still fighting Miocic later this year. Regardless of what's on the cards, Jones has hinted at potential retirement plans.
"Fun fact after this year Jon Jones will never have to work again," Jones replied to a critic on Instagram earlier in August. "Retired at age 37. Winning."
It seems that regardless of Jones' plans, fight fans will always have that 'What-If' fight, whether it's Aspinall or Pereira, or both.
