UFC 307: Aljamain Sterling Meets Unbeaten Movsar Evloev in Huge Title Eliminator
UFC 307 has reportedly booked its first fight, and it doesn't get much bigger than this.
UFC News: Aljamain Sterling Calls Out Rising Star for Vegas Sphere, Warns Rival
After much back-and-forth online in the last several months, it looks like UFC rivals Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evloev have finally landed on a date for their highly-anticipated featherweight fight. On Thursday, French outlet MMA Propagande reported that Sterling vs. Evloev will take place at UFC 307 on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Evloev & Sterling On Their Next Assignments
The potential title eliminator is all but official, with both contenders seemingly confirming the matchup on social media after signing their bout agreements.
"Contract is signed, opponent agreed," Evloev wrote on 'X' on Wednesday. "It’s time for me to make a statement why I’m the best Featherweight on the planet. My next fight will be the best of me, new tools - new team. InshaaAllah see you soon guys."
"At UFC 307, I’m taking that man’s 0!" Sterling said of his undefeated opponent Evloev on Friday.
"The Funkmaster" Has Arrived At 145
Sterling, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion, packed up his bags for the featherweight division after losing the world title to "Suga" Sean O'Malley last August.
The 34 year-old rebounded at 145lbs with a decision-win over perennial contender Calvin Kattar at UFC 300, picking up one of the more dominant performances of the historic night with a wrestling clinic.
Starting a new chapter in his career in which he hopes to gain a second UFC belt, Sterling entered the featherweight rankings at #8 and believes he's within distance of a title shot with a win over a top contender.
Something More To Prove
Russia's Evloev has yet to lose in the UFC, having won all 8 of his fights in the promotion by way of decision. The 18-0 fighter holds victories over the likes of Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes and Dan Ige, with a former champ like Sterling maybe the cherry on top for the #5-ranked Evloev to become a title challenger.
Rumor has it that UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria's first title defense will come against "BMF" titleholder Max Holloway on the same card as Sterling vs. Evloev at UFC 307, however the UFC has yet to make an official announcement regarding the next title fight at 145lbs.
The Lead-Up
The top-contender fight between Movsar Evloev and Aljamain Sterling hardly needs any more promotion as the featherweights have been going at it for quite some time now, trading shots on 'X' before getting ready to settle their war of words this October.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.