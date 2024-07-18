Conor McGregor Says He’d ‘Slap Around’ Ilia Topuria in BKFC, UFC Champ Responds
Conor McGregor has given his two cents as to what a fight with UFC Champion Ilia Topuria would look like.
A part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Ireland's UFC superstar McGregor made the trip out to Marbella, Spain to host a pre-fight press conference on Thursday ahead of the fast-growing promotion's debut in the country on Oct. 12.
McGregor, 36, has expressed interest in potentially fighting in the BKFC someday after his UFC contract is up, as other stars have done in the past such as Mike Perry, Chad Mendes, Eddie Alvarez and more notable names.
"I'd Slap Him Around," McGregor Brutally Honest On UFC's Ilia Topuria
With the press conference going down in Spain, McGregor was asked about a fight with the country's current UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria and how "El Matador" would fare in the world of bare-knuckle boxing.
"Ilia is a Spanish-Georgian lad," McGregor said at the BKFC Spain Press Conference. "He's not bad. He's got - he's a boxing heavy style. He would certainly lend well in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. I'd slap him around. He's too small. I'm a big lad compared to Ilia, but he's not bad."
"He's a current UFC world champion. And, you know, all of these guys, make no mistake about it, are looking at this. I'd be King Kong, if you're asking me. But, it'd be exciting to see these crossovers."
McGregor had more of the same to say about Topuria in a following interview, taking shots at his fellow featherweight champion - a title McGregor never lost himself, but one he was stripped of in 2016 for inactivity as a result of moving divisions.
"Topuria, boom, boom, boom. Slap the head off him," McGregor told Marca. "No problem. No problemo. I'll slap him back to Georgia."
Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski are the only featherweight champions that McGregor doesn't have a win over, with "The Notorious" claiming victory over past champs José Aldo and Max Holloway in his 7-0 run at 145lbs.
McGregor Gets Topuria's Attention
Oddly enough, Spain's Topuria also stands at a perfect 7-0 inside the UFC Octagon, most recently winning the title by taking out long-reigning champion Volkanovski at UFC 298 earlier this year. Like McGregor, Topuria has hinted at super-fights outside the weight class, one of which includes the Irishman.
Topuria would waste no time in responding to Conor McGregor's comments from the BKFC Spain Press Conference, extending an invitation to the former champ to see "who slaps who".
"Pinky toe! Welcome to my home," Topuria wrote on 'X', mentioning McGregor's broken toe injury that took him out of his UFC return fight against Michael Chandler. "It’s great seeing you working for us! Come to Madrid and we will see who slaps who. Topuria Knuckles for dinner !!!"
A fight between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor seems as unlikely as it gets with the two fighters currently divisions (and maybe even promotions) apart, should McGregor test free agency with two fights left to go on his UFC contract.
