UFC News: Dana White Cites Ronda Rousey "Downfall" in Conor McGregor Return Talk
Dana White has been in the fight game a long time, and the UFC CEO sees some similarities in how stardom changed arguably the two biggest fighters in the promotion's history.
Fans were eagerly looking forward to the return of Conor McGregor at UFC 303 last month before “The Notorious” withdrew from the main event with a toe injury, and as of yet there’s been no concrete news on when and if his fight with Michael Chandler will be rebooked.
Speaking with Shaquille O’Neal on the NBA legend’s The Big Podcast with Shaq, White was asked if there was any interest in booking a UFC rematch between McGregor and current “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway.
“If Conor McGregor fights again – it’s obviously a great fight,” White answered. “It’s a great fight. Him and Chandler is a great fight too, Conor and Chandler is a great fight. There’s a lot of fights out there for Conor.”
White Compares McGregor to Ronda Rousey
White’s initial comment regarding “if” McGregor fights again is certainly notable, and the UFC CEO quickly went on to draw a comparison between the former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.
"The Conor thing is – much like Ronda [Rousey],” White explained. “If you look at Ronda, so many opportunities fell on Ronda because of who she was, and her personality, her looks, everything she had as a package – ended up being her downfall. The money and everything else. Ronda went from living in her car to being so extremely wealthy that she doesn’t have to work, she doesn’t have to do anything… Conor McGregor is ten times that. When that kind of money becomes involved in the fight business, it’s tough man.”
After White infamously claimed that women would never fight in the UFC, Rousey stormed onto the forefront of the women's MMA scene when she became Strikeforce champion in 2011 and went on to defend the UFC’s inaugural women’s bantamweight belt six times before she was stopped by Holly Holm at UFC 193.
Rousey’s loss came just a month before McGregor knocked out José Aldo in 14 seconds to claim the UFC featherweight title, which truly established the Irishman as a superstar in the UFC and set the stage for his two fights with Nate Diaz and a win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 that saw him become a two-division champion.
“The Notorious” is certainly wealthy enough to retire but seems eager to at least fight out his current UFC contract, and for now fans are left waiting for some sort of clarity from “The Notorious” and White regarding a rescheduled matchup with Chandler.
