'Lay off the Cocaine,' Jake Paul Savagely Calls Out UFC Star Conor McGregor
Jake Paul has called for Conor McGregor to 'get in the gym and start winning fights' to set up a super fight after Paul fights Mike Perry this weekend.
UFC News: Dana White Cites Ronda Rousey "Downfall" in Conor McGregor Return Talk
McGregor initiated the discourse with Paul on July 18, labelling him a "little dweeb" during a BKFC press conference. Speaking at the Paul vs. Perry press conference on the same date, Paul responded to McGregor's comments with a savage call out.
"Conor McGregor can say what he wants but he won't fight me either," Paul remarked. "So, once I knock out Mike Perry, Conor McGregor, let's run it, but you won't do it because you know what's gonna happen.
"... You know what I did to Nate Diaz, who you went toe-to-toe with. So Conor McGregor, lay off the cocaine, get in the gym, and start winning fights and then maybe we can have a conversation."
Conor McGregor Says He’d ‘Slap Around’ Ilia Topuria in BKFC, UFC Champ Responds
The timing couldn't be better for a potential Paul-McGregor super fight, with the Irish superstar becoming a part-owner in BKFC in April 2024. However, McGregor allegedly has two fights left on his UFC contract; whether this will prevent him from jumping into boxing again remains to be seen.
