UFC News: Denver Winner Reveals Devastating Double-Injury from Fight of the Night
Neither of the fighters that competed in an incredible Fight of the Night at UFC Denver made it out of the Octagon unscathed.
UFC Denver News: Fight Ends After Nasty Cut Leaves Fighter's Eyebrow Hanging Off
Jean Silva Reveals Broken Hands from UFC Denver
Last weekend’s UFC Denver card saw Rose Namajunas defeat Tracy Cortez via unanimous decision in the night’s headlining bout after Maycee Barber was forced to withdraw from the event, and Dober was also originally scheduled to face Mike Davis before Silva stepped up on short notice.
“Lord” has just scored a knockout-win over Charles Jourdain two weeks earlier at UFC 303, and at UFC Denver he and Dober threw down in an incredible war until the cage side doctor recommended the fight be stopped in the third round due to a nasty cut over Dober’s eye.
The longtime UFC veteran shared an encouraging update with fans in the days following the event, and while it will take a while for Dober’s cut to heal it also appears that Silva will be sidelined for an extended period as well after the Brazilian revealed he broke both his hands in the opening round in Denver.
Sustaining such a devastating injury to both hands makes Silva’s victory all the more impressive, especially considering the fact that he managed to score victories over high-level competition in two different weight classes in the span of just two weeks.
The Brazilian did miss weight for his fight with Jourdain at UFC 303 but presumably plans to continue fighting in the featherweight division when he returns, and with three UFC victories already under his belt this year fans will eagerly await news of when Silva is healthy enough to get back into the Octagon.
UFC News: Drew Dober Shares Update on Gruesome Cut That Stopped Denver Fight
