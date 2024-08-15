MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night Edmonton Set for November, Main & Co-Main Events Revealed

The UFC will return to Canada for the second time this year.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC is officially returning to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for the first time since 2019 with a possible title eliminator fight serving as the night’s main event.

Israel Adesanya on Francis Ngannou ‘Erased’ from UFC History: 'We Need to Fix This'

Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield Headlines UFC Edmonton

Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena welcomed the UFC Octagon back earlier this year for UFC 297 when Dricus Du Plessis dethroned Sean Strickland in the card’s headlining middleweight title fight, and now the UFC will make another trip to Canada on November 2 for a UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Confirmation of UFC Edmonton was immediately followed by news of the card’s headlining bout, which will see two-time Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas take on Erin Blanchfield with a possible women’s flyweight title shot on the line.

Currently ranked at #5 in the women’s flyweight division, Namajunas is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins and most recently defeated Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver after Maycee Barber was forced to withdraw from that card’s main event.

The #3-ranked Blanchfield joined the UFC in 2021 and collected six victories before she came up short against Manon Fiorot in March, but a win over Namajunas in Edmonton could put “Cold Blooded” right back in the mix for a shot at the winner of the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy bout that will take place at UFC 306 (Noche UFC) next month.

UFC Fight Night Edmonton Set for November, Main & Co-Main Events Revealed
Sep 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexa Grasso (red gloves) and Valentina Shevchenko (blue gloves) react after the fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The official press release for UFC Edmonton also revealed that top heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexandr Romanov will meet in the night’s co-main event, and a handful of other bouts showcasing some Canadian talent were also confirmed for a card that’s currently shaping up like this.

Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield

Co-Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexandr Romanov

• Ariane Lipski vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

• Marc-André Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

• Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrović

• Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson

Conor McGregor & Dana White Butt Heads Over 2024 UFC Return Fight

Read More UFC & MMA News

UFC's Sean Strickland Threatens Court, Raises Serious Allegations Against MMA Manager Tiki Ghosn

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis Claims Israel Adesanya Can’t ‘Compete with My Fire'

UFC 305: Israel Adesanya Reacts to Dana White Revealing Next Title Challenger

UFC 305 News: Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Walkout Plans for Israel Adesanya Fight

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News