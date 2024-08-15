UFC Fight Night Edmonton Set for November, Main & Co-Main Events Revealed
The UFC is officially returning to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for the first time since 2019 with a possible title eliminator fight serving as the night’s main event.
Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield Headlines UFC Edmonton
Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena welcomed the UFC Octagon back earlier this year for UFC 297 when Dricus Du Plessis dethroned Sean Strickland in the card’s headlining middleweight title fight, and now the UFC will make another trip to Canada on November 2 for a UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Confirmation of UFC Edmonton was immediately followed by news of the card’s headlining bout, which will see two-time Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas take on Erin Blanchfield with a possible women’s flyweight title shot on the line.
Currently ranked at #5 in the women’s flyweight division, Namajunas is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins and most recently defeated Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver after Maycee Barber was forced to withdraw from that card’s main event.
The #3-ranked Blanchfield joined the UFC in 2021 and collected six victories before she came up short against Manon Fiorot in March, but a win over Namajunas in Edmonton could put “Cold Blooded” right back in the mix for a shot at the winner of the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy bout that will take place at UFC 306 (Noche UFC) next month.
The official press release for UFC Edmonton also revealed that top heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexandr Romanov will meet in the night’s co-main event, and a handful of other bouts showcasing some Canadian talent were also confirmed for a card that’s currently shaping up like this.
• Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield
• Co-Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexandr Romanov
• Ariane Lipski vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
• Marc-André Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrović
• Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
