Daniel Cormier: UFC Protecting ‘Golden Goose’ Alex Pereira from Magomed Ankalaev
Daniel Cormier thinks the UFC may be holding back on Alex Pereira.
It's been smooth sailing for the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion ever since he won the vacant title in 2023, with Pereira picking up back-to-back TKO wins over Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka in a matter of months.
No one has been able to stop Pereira so far since his move to light heavyweight, with top contender Magomed Ankalaev boasting he'll be the one to dethrone 'Poatan' in a potential matchup.
DC Calls Ankalaev 'Real Potential Issue' For Pereira
Though, the UFC ended up having another idea for Ankalaev, booking him against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 on Oct. 26 rather than a much-desired title fight with Pereira later in the year.
"I don't know why Pereira is not fighting Ankalaev right now," Cormier said on Good Guy / Bad Guy. "I don't know why that's not happening. But, what I do like is that now Ankalaev has to pass another test because what the UFC is kind of saying here is we've got this star, and we know that this guy here could be a real potential issue for that star.
"They will fight eventually, but they will fight when we have no other option. I like it. I don't think you run the risk yet. I'm not saying Pereira can't fight or beat Ankalaev. I just feel like it is a very, very difficult matchup, possibly the hardest matchup for him in the entire light heavyweight division. So I think he has to wait, right?"
Many believe Ankalaev's wrestling skills will pay dividend in a fight with a highly-credentialed kickboxer in Pereira, even though Ankalaev himself touts he won't need takedowns as he wants to beat Pereira at his own game in the striking department.
Standing and trading with Pereira hasn't been a good idea for any of his UFC foes with Pereira more often than not knocking out his opponents with devastating force.
"Sometimes You Got To Protect That Golden Goose..."
So, does Alex Pereira get another striker in his return? Cormier says it's a possibility, as his star power 'shines brighter' with each striker he puts down.
That star power could take a hit, however, should Pereira fall to the well-rounded Ankalaev, who he won't fight for a while now that the Russian is booked at UFC 308.
"I'm very rarely surprised when fights get announced, but I remember sitting in Manchester... when I saw Rakic taking on Ankalaev, my jaw dropped. I was like, 'They actually did it. Sometimes you got to protect that golden goose a little bit, and that's kind of what it feels like," Cormier said of Pereira not fighting Ankalaev next.
White Says "There Is No Feeding The Golden Goose"
Of course, this isn't the first time that a UFC star has been called a "golden goose" for the promotion. UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley was given the label by Andrew Schulz for how many perceived O'Malley to be "protected" prior to a UFC Championship, facing little adversity on the way there.
UFC CEO Dana White has given his two cents on the narrative, saying there's no room for easy fights in the UFC.
“If you make it into the f****** UFC, you are not fighting easy fights," White said of O'Malley on Flagrant. "There is no feeding the golden goose. How is he the golden goose when we just f****** found him? He’s never won a f****** world title. You don’t know. You test these guys.“
