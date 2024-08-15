UFC Champ Belal Muhammad Returns Fire on Kamaru Usman: ‘Better Version of Me?'
The war of words between Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman isn't coming to a close anytime soon.
Belal Muhammad Proposes Legacy Fight with Ex-UFC Champ - ‘Right There Under GSP'
It's a fairly new rivalry in the UFC Welterweight division, as newly-crowned champion Muhammad caught the attention of Usman with a dominant title win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Usman has been very vocal about fighting for the title again, and that could potentially be next as Muhammad has entertained a title defense against the former champ alongside top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.
While Usman is on a three-fight skid to Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev, the 37-year-old was the best in the world at one point, with five title defenses and one of the most well-rounded skillsets in the UFC.
Usman On Muhammad: "Everything He Does, I Do Better..."
Should the opportunity present itself, Usman hopes to become a two-time champ against Muhammad, who he isn't all that impressed by even after beating his former foe Edwards his last time out.
"You're kind of a not-so-good version of myself. Everything he does, I do better," Usman said of Muhammad on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast (h/t: Championship Rounds). "He said, 'I did what you couldn't do, I beat Leon Edwards...'"
"I have a win over Leon Edwards and in the second fight, I dominated Leon Edwards until lightning struck, and he landed a kick. Becoming the new champion, that goes to your head. It's like having your first beer. It's like all of a sudden now, you talking reckless to everybody."
Usman referenced his title loss to Edwards at UFC 278, a fight he was winning until Edwards landed a flush headkick in the final round to knock him out.
Muhammad faced a late scare in his fight with Edwards, too, but survived to take home welterweight gold after executing a similar game plan to Usman's.
Muhammad Delivers Witty Response
Muhammad has clapped back at Usman before for his recent comments, and he'd do it again on Thursday after 'The Nigerian Nightmare' insisted he does everything better than the current champ.
"Better version of me? Put your money where your mouth is," Muhammad replied to Usman on 'X'. "Let’s see who can do more jumping squats … also I took that headkick better than you."
UFC News: Kamaru Usman Down to Fight Top Contender before Champ Belal Muhammad
While a title fight between Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman doesn't make all the sense in the world right now (given Usman's losing streak), their rivalry is something to keep a close eye on as the welterweights continue to trade shots online in anticipation of a potential matchup.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Fight Night Edmonton Set for November, Main & Co-Main Events Revealed
• UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis Claims Israel Adesanya Can’t ‘Compete with My Fire'
• UFC 305: Israel Adesanya Reacts to Dana White Revealing Next Title Challenger
• UFC 305 News: Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Walkout Plans for Israel Adesanya Fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.