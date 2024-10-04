Israel Adesanya Boldly Predicts Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes his old rival, Alex Pereira, to defend his light heavyweight title Saturday night against Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event of UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Adesanya uploaded a YouTube video Wednesday outlining how he sees the fight playing out. Given his extensive in-ring and in-cage experience with Pereira, Adesanya's first-person outlook shows just how intertwined the pair's long-standing rivalry is.
Adesanya said Magomed Ankalaev is partially to blame for Rountree Jr.'s getting a title shot. He cited the UFC's lack of belief in him to become a superstar, unlike Rountree's potential.
"If you don't play ball sometimes [with the UFC]," Adesanya said about why Rountree Jr. got the title shot over Magomed Ankalaev. "It's all about leverage. What kind of leverage do you have? Ankalaev is a good fighter. He has been on a streak, almost undefeated. But, again, what kind of pull do you have? What kind of leverage do you have? Me, when I was coming up [the rankings], I was always dictating my next fight because I set myself up. I'll always have options. I'll be like, 'Right after this, I'm gonna take this guy out.' and just peek in the future."
Israel Adesanya Tabs Alex Pereira To Finish Khalil Rountree Jr. in Under 10 Minutes
Adesanya admitted he, like most of the MMA community, was surprised when the fight was booked. However, the former two-time champion pulled back the curtain, saying the UFC is easy to do business with if fighters give into some of its demands.
Adesanya said he is looking forward to the fight, saying the pair match up well aganst each. other sylistically.
"Because of what Khalil brings [to the table]," Adesanya said. "Khalil is just a chill dude who's violent as f***. His whole story is crazy, as well. I always like crowning moments. Even when I saw the video of Merab [Dvalishvili] around Georgia, I'm like, 'Yeah.' Those moments, no matter what, I'm just like, 'Yeah, that's cool.' Cause I know what it feels like. ... But, he's fighting Alex and Alex right now is just on a tear. He's got momentum. Massive momentum. And he's just seemingly unstoppable. Khalil has to just go at him."
While Adesanya is a fan of Rountree Jr.'s story, he said the Las Vegas-based challenger will have to win the fight in early fashion before it's too late. He doubled down, saying it would be easier said than done against a power puncher in Pereira.
"He [Pereira] can catch him with anything, Adesanya said. "A hook coming in, a knee, leg kicks. And then, eventually, when you feel the third one, you're like, 'Oh, s***. Then I can't press him back anymore.' Yeah, then it's like a matter of time before you're drowning. Pereira just has to do what he does. Leg kick him. March him down. Get him to the fence. Start throwing combos, but then, Khalil, he's not gonna wrestle. No one's gonna shoot for a takedown in this fight. It's gonna be a f****** kickboxing fight."
"I'm gonna go Alex Pereira by second-round finish. And, look, if Khalil does it, it would f******* shock the world, but it'll be like, 'Oh, someone else has done it.' And they can f******* get off my d***."
Pereira vs. Rountree is part of a 12-fight card, beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the pay-per-view commencing at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.