UFC 309 - Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC is in New York City this weekend for UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC 309 Full Card Betting Odds
• Jon Jones (-625) vs. Stipe Miocic (+455)
• Charles Oliveira (-245) vs. Michael Chandler (+200)
• Bo Nickal (-1350) vs. Paul Craig (+800)
• Viviane Araujo (+240) vs. Karine Silva (-298)
• Mauricio Ruffy (-900) vs. James Llontop (+600)
• Jonathan Martinez (+120) vs. Marcus McGhee (-142)
• Chris Weidman (-105) vs. Eryk Anders (-115)
• Jim Miller (+150) vs. Damon Jackson (-180)
• David Onama (-850) vs. Roberto Romero (+575)
• Marcin Tybura (-148) vs. Jhonata Diniz (+124)
• Mickey Gall (-142) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+120)
• Bassil Hafez (+230) vs. Oban Elliott (-285)
• Veronica Hardy (-135) vs. Eduarda Moura (+114)
UFC 309 Main Card Predictions: Does Stipe Miocic Defeat Jon Jones?
UFC 309 Small Favorite & Underdog Bets
Jonathan Martinez to Defeat Marcus McGhee (+120)
McGhee has made an immediate impact in the UFC’s bantamweight division since debuting last year, but I’m surprised to see him lined as the favorite here against Martinez.
“Dragon” was on a six-fight win streak prior to welcoming José Aldo back to the Octagon at UFC 301, and even though McGhee is a dangerous opponent I expect that Martinez will defend his #15 spot in the bantamweight rankings on Saturday night.
Jim Miller to Defeat Damon Jackson (+150)
Nothing against Damon Jackson, but I imagine most combat sports fans will be rooting for Miller to add to his already record-number of UFC wins when he enters the cage at Madison Square Garden.
This is a very well-matched fight for both men, but I think Miller has more ways of finishing the fight and is also capable of outworking Jackson over three rounds if things end up going the distance.
Marcin Tybura to Defeat Jhonata Diniz (-148)
Diniz missed out on an opportunity to break into the heavyweight rankings when a fight with Derrick Lewis fell through earlier this month, but now he has the chance to face an even higher-ranked opponent in Tybura.
“Tybur” is coming off a submission-loss to Serghei Spivac in August, but if he’s able to close the distance without eating anything big then the Polish heavyweight is going to seriously test Diniz’s takedown defense and ground game.
Tom Aspinall Demands UFC Undisputed Title Shot in Next Fight, With or Without Jon Jones
UFC 309 Prop Bets
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (+110)
While there’s always volatility in betting on a longer fight when it comes to heavyweights, this particular matchup seems like it isn’t going to end as quickly as Jones’ heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane.
Jones has one of the more underrated chins in the sport and certainly isn’t a one-shot knockout artist himself, and assuming Miocic makes it hard for “Bones” to bring him to the mat then I won’t be surprised if this fight goes to the championship rounds.
Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders Goes the Distance (-185)
This one doesn’t require too much insight, as both men have gone the three-round distance in their last two outings and will more than likely engage in some prolonged grappling exchanges at UFC 309.
Weidman may be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time on Saturday night, and although I’m sure he’d love to score a big finish at Madison Square Garden I’m expecting this to be a fairly slow-paced affair between the two middleweights.
Oban Elliott to Defeat Bassil Hafez via Decision (-135)
Elliott is rightfully favored here after collecting two UFC wins to bring his current win streak to seven, but his current money line is a bit too steep to bet on “The Welsh Gangster” to win straight up.
Hafez could certainly play spoiler here considering he nearly defeated Jack Della Maddalena in his promotional debut before taking a unanimous decision against Mickey Gall, but Elliott has defeated his last six opponents via decision and could make it seven on Saturday night.
UFC CEO Dana White Axes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, Promises Tom Aspinall Next
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Tang Kai to Defend Belt Against Akbar Abdullaev in ONE Fight Night 27 Main Event
- Tom Aspinall Demands UFC Undisputed Title Shot in Next Fight, With or Without Jon Jones
- Dana White Provides Yet Another Update on Conor McGregor's Return
- UFC CEO Dana White Axes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, Promises Tom Aspinall Next
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.