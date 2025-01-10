Pivotal Welterweight Fight Booked for Rumored UFC Miami Event in April
A huge welterweight matchup between an undefeated contender and former UFC title challenger has reportedly been set for April.
Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales At UFC Miami
The UFC will return this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 and already has a pair of huge Pay-Per-View events that each feature two title fights set with UFC 311 and UFC 312, which will take place in Los Angeles, CA and Sydney, Australia.
The promotion only has one weekend off between now and the end of March, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to what may be in store for the second quarter of 2025.
Two-time welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal claimed that the UFC would return to Miami in April 2025 while teasing his own Octagon return at the end of last year, and now AG Fight reports that Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales are set to meet in Miami on April 12.
Ranked as the UFC’s #8 welterweight contender, Burns has shared the Octagon with some of the biggest names in the division and challenged Kamaru Usman for the welterweight belt at UFC 258 in 2021.
“Durinho” is currently on the first three-fight skid of his career and is winless since taking a unanimous decision over Masvidal in 2023, and in April the Brazilian will try to end that losing run and defend his spot in the Top 10 against the #12-ranked Morales.
A perfect 17-0 in his professional career, Morales earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 and most recently defeated perennial top welterweight Neil Magny in August to earn a spot in the welterweight rankings.
The Burns vs. Morales matchup is certainly a strong start for the rumored UFC Miami event on April 12, and now combat sports fans will have to wait and see if a Masvidal return fight will also feature on a card that should include plenty of high-profile bouts.
