UFC 311 Headliner Islam Makhachev Says He Won’t Retire Without Second Belt
Few fighters have held the UFC lightweight title, but even fewer have become two-weight world champions.
For Islam Makhachev, champ-champ status has long been a dream, a legendary feat to check off his bucket list before his career is all said and done.
Makhachev still has yet to move on from the lightweight division, set to defend his title for a fourth time in a highly-anticipated rematch against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of UFC 311.
Hall of Famer & 37-Fight UFC Veteran Removed from Roster after Third-Straight Loss
Makhachev Not Leaving UFC Without His Second Belt
Makhachev ahs talked about a potential welterweight move prior to his fight, likely deciding against it as Belal Muhammad, a friend of his, currently holds the 170lb title. But as Makhachev points out, "anything can change", and he doesn't want to lose out on the opportunity of a lifetime to truly cement his legacy.
"It's not my job, but it's my goal," Makhachev told TNT Sports UFC regarding a second title. "I'm not gonna leave this sport without second belt. This is my goal."
"He is my friend," Makhachev said of UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad. "We was training last week together, we have this [same] manager for both. Yeah, we'll talk. Anything can change like very quick. That's why I am not planning to retire. I have time."
26-1 as a pro, Islam Makhachev has a lot of tread left in his tires at 33 years old, the UFC's #1 pound-for-pound fighter looking to lock in his fourth title defense and quite possibly a welterweight title fight, should it present itself.
UFC Star Conor McGregor, Miami Heat Sued Over Sexual Assault Allegation at 2023 NBA Finals
There's a chance Makhachev might meet someone other than Muhammad for a second title, as undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov will likely be Muhammad's next challenger.
More UFC & MMA News
• PFL Unveils 2025 World Tournament Featuring Single-Elimination Fights & New Divisions
• Dana White Drops New Update on Conor McGregor’s UFC Return, Dispels Logan Paul Rumors
• Top UFC Lightweight Voices Frustration after Accepting “Four Different Opponents”
• Arman Tsarukyan Dubbed ‘Armenian Batman’ Ahead of UFC 311: ‘I Gotta Help More People'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.