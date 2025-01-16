UFC 311's Payton Talbott on Newfound Fame: ‘If I Had It My Own Way, I'd Be Scarce’
The UFC may have a potential superstar on their hands with Payton Talbott.
The undefeated Talbott's run through the competition since stepping into the Octagon and scoring three-straight finishes, a 19-second KO at International Fight Week last year seeing another massive rise in his popularity.
Talbott Reflects On UFC Stardom
The spotlight upon him, Talbott returns in the featured prelim of UFC 311 this weekend against Raoni Barcelos (18-5), by far his most experienced opponent to date. So, how is the 26-year-old handling the moment and media attention, with people wanting to know not just Talbott the fighter, but Talbott the person outside of the cage?
"It's alright," Talbott told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "It's just like a part of it as much as like, just fighting in the cage is important. Like everything around it is also important. I try to like spread myself evenly through all the things, but it's definitely been a learning process. I've learned a lot about people through it all, but it's been good."
Undefeated Payton Talbott Shows Off Skateboarding Skills to Tony Hawk before UFC 311
"I don't know, just like talking, communicating with people, choosing what to share and you know, knowing how to disarm people that are interviewing you."
From skateboarding with Tony Hawk to artist link-ups with Frank Ocean, the MMA world's been dying to know more about Talbott. With each career knockout, Talbott was able to quickly build his brand to what it is today, which includes a sizable social media following which is only rising.
Talbott Says There's More To Do Than Talk To Cameras
Talbott talks about how he handles his UFC fame and the media obligations that'll come with it, especially if the KO artist keeps on winning.
"I think everybody just does it in their own way and I'm gonna do it my way," Talbott continued. "I mean, it's in my contract, that's why I'm here talking to you...At least, I think so. But yeah, if I had it my way, I'd probably be very scarce about putting my face in front of that [camera]."
Payton Talbott Says Top Contenders Rejected Him Ahead of UFC 311: ‘It’s Dangerous'
"Just more to do than talk in front of a camera," Talbott said, when asked if he's a private person.
More UFC & MMA News
• PFL Unveils 2025 World Tournament Featuring Single-Elimination Fights & New Divisions
• Dana White Drops New Update on Conor McGregor’s UFC Return, Dispels Logan Paul Rumors
• BKFC President Talks Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens, Conor McGregor Ringside
• Bellator Star Patricio Pitbull Calls Out Former UFC Champ Following PFL Release
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.