Bellator Star Patricio Pitbull Calls Out Former UFC Champ Following PFL Release
Patricio “Pitbull” Freire wasted absolutely no time after the PFL agreed to release the former Bellator double-champion from his contract.
Pitbull Reacts To PFL Release
The PFL’s acquisition of Bellator in late 2023 worked out well for a number of the latter promotion’s fighters, but a few of Bellator’s biggest names expressed frustration throughout 2024 regarding an apparent lack of fight offers.
PFL Chairman Donn Davis Announces Release of Patricio Pitbull & End of Bellator MMA
Recent speculation that 2024 may have been the last year of operation for Bellator was confirmed this week when PFL Chairman Donn Davis announced that the organization's roster would be fully combined with the PFL, and Davis followed that news by stating that Pitbull had also been granted a release from his contract.
The three-time featherweight and one-time Bellator lightweight champion was quick to respond to Davis’ post and state that “I’m not exactly free” given that the PFL still retained matching rights for any offers that came his way, but not long after that the 37-year-old thanked both Davis and PFL CEO Peter Murray for granting him an unconditional release.
Bellator Star Targets Alexander Volkanovski
Just hours after confirming that he was in fact free from his PFL/Bellator contract, Pitbull delivered a simple callout that could potentially help bring a swift end to his free agency.
Considered by some to be the greatest featherweight in the history of the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski claimed the division’s title from Max Holloway in 2019 and went on to defend it five times before he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 last February.
The loss to Topuria was Volkanovski’s second in a row after he was also stopped in his second failed double-champ bid against lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, and after taking some well-deserved time off the 36-year-old indicated in an Instagram post that he's gearing up for a return to action in 2025.
Arman Tsarukyan’s Insane UFC 311 Physique Fine-Tuned by Minds behind ‘Muscle Lab'
Pitbull has been on the shortlist of best fighters outside of the UFC for years, and even though the Bellator legend is now 37 years old there are still plenty of fans that would love to finally see him compete in the Octagon now that he’s officially become a free agent.
More UFC & MMA News
• BKFC Expresses Interest in Ex-UFC Champ Holly Holm: ‘She Is Still Very Capable'
• ‘A Slave to Him,’ UFC Vet Diego Sanchez Relives Guru Saga on ‘Dark Side of the Cage'
• UFC 311 Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
• Islam Makhachev & Merab Dvalishvili Get Custom Shorts for UFC 311 Title Fights
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.