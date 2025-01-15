Undefeated Payton Talbott Shows Off Skateboarding Skills to Tony Hawk before UFC 311
Payton Talbott was able to take a break his preparation for UFC 311 to meet skateboarding icon Tony Hawk.
Talbott Skateboards With Hawk Before UFC 311
There was significant concern last week that the ongoing wildfires in Southern California might force the UFC to move its first Pay-Per-View event of 2025 to Las Vegas, but just days out from UFC 311 it looks like things are set to go ahead at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA as planned.
The highly-anticipated card is topped by a lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan and also features Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili vs. undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event, and even the UFC 311 prelims are stacked with intriguing matchups and big-name fighters.
Talbott has already established himself as one of the UFC’s most promising young talents after only three fights with the promotion, and ahead of his UFC 311 matchup with Raoni Barcelos the 26-year-old got to showcase some of his out-of-the-cage skills with a skateboarding legend.
Huge Featured Prelim Opportunity vs. Raoni Barcelos
Arguably as well-known to fans for his unique personality as he is for having an incredibly exciting fighting style, Talbott finished all five opponents that he faced during his time as an amateur fighter and carried that momentum into a pro career that began with five-straight knockouts.
The Reno, NV-native went the distance for the first time in his Dana White’s Contender Series fight with Reyes Cortez in 2023 to earn a UFC contract, and after stopping Nick Aguirre and Cameron Saaiman he most recently scored a 19-second finish against Yanis Ghemmouri at UFC 303 last June.
The 26-year-old has been given a step up in competition against longtime UFC veteran Barcelos at UFC 311 this weekend, and both bantamweights will try to make the most of the spotlight when they compete in the night’s featured prelim immediately before the PPV main card.
