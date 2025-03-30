UFC 314 hit by huge main card cancellation
UFC 314's perfect main card has been marred by a cancellation.
UFC 314 features the vacant featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, as well as the lightweight co-main between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. Fans are also excited to see the retun of Jean Silva, as they are with Brazil's Carlos Prates.
However, the latter won't be showing up on April 12...
Carlos Prates vs. Geoff Neal UFC 314 fight cancelled
UFC color commentator Jon Anik announced during the UFC Mexico broadcast that the welterweight feature fight between Carlos Prates and Geoff Neal has been cancelled, with Neal withdrawing. Now, neither Neal or Prates will be present on the UFC 314 card.
However, Anik also announced that there will be a big announcement concerning Prates in the next few weeks.
UFC 314 full card
With Prates-Neal off the card, UFC 314 is down to 13 fights.
UFC 314 main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes; Featherweight title fight
- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett; Lightweight
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva; Featherweight
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull; Featherweight
UFC 314 prelims
- Nikia Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes; Light Heavyweight
- Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson; Featherweight
- Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba; Women's Strawweight
- Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper; Lightweight
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; Middleweight
- Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa; Featherweight
- Sumadaerji vs. Mitch Raposo; Flyweight
- Alberto Montes vs. Roberto Romero; Featherweight
- Tresean Gore vs. marco Tulio; Middleweight
- Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan; Women's Bantamweight
