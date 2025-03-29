MMA fighter recreates iconic UFC moment with viral KO of the Year contender
An iconic UFC knockout that most combat sports fans assumed they might never see again has officially been replicated.
Now a veteran of 15 UFC fights and the promotion’s #6-ranked welterweight contender, newer MMA fans could be forgiven for not knowing that Joaquin Buckley originally joined the UFC as a middleweight in 2020 and was knocked out by Kevin Holland in the third round.
“New Mansa” eventually made the move to welterweight in 2023 and has gone 6-0 since then, but the biggest highlight of his career is still the dynamic spinning back kick he used to knock out Impa Kasanganay in his sophomore UFC outing.
Fighter Recreates Buckley KO In Pro Debut
Buckley’s knockout over Kasanganay is a staple of UFC highlight packages and stands as one of the most incredible finishes in the promotion’s history, which makes it all the more amazing that a fighter managed to recreate the moment in his pro debut at XFC 52 in Iowa City, IA.
Squaring off with the undefeated Yevgeni Shinkarevsky, Jaron Lathrop had a kick caught late in the opening round and paused for a second before flooring Shinkarevsky with a Buckley-esque spinning kick using the opposite leg.
Lathrop immediately swarmed his clearly dazed opponent with punches, and it only took a couple of seconds before the referee jumped in to close out one of the most incredible debuts for a professional MMA fighter in recent memory.
“Protect Ya Neck” was submitted in his first amateur bout in 2021 but proceeded to go on a tremendous 13-fight win streak before turning pro, and after Lathrop’s incredible debut there will be plenty of fans waiting for news of when the 25-year-old flyweight will enter the cage again.
