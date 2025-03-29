UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg free live results & highlights
The UFC heads to the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico today (March 29) for a UFC Fight Night event featuring a two-time champion and a former flyweight title challenger.
The main event will see Steve Erceg attempt to snap the first two-fight skid of his career when he meets two-time titleholder Brandon Moreno, who is seeking back-to-back wins after handing Amir Albazi his first UFC loss in November.
The night’s co-main event is a lightweight bout between longtime UFC veteran Drew Dober and Manuel Torres. “El Loco” began his UFC career with three first-round finishes but was stopped in his last outing at UFC 306, while Dober is looking to get back on track after losses to Renato Moicano and Jean Silva.
READ MORE: UFC Mexico: Moreno vs. Erceg how to watch, bout order, odds
UFC Fight Night Mexico Main Card
The rest of the UFC Mexico main card also includes two bantamweight bouts between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales as well as promotional debutant David Martinez taking on Saimon Oliveira.
Kelvin Gastelum will try to earn back-to-back wins at middleweight when he meets Joe Pyfer, and the main card action opens with flyweights Ronaldo Rodriguez and Kevin Borjas.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg full card picks & predictions
Ronaldo Rodriguez was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event and will forfeit 20% of his purse to his opponent. The prelims are set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC Fight Night Mexico Main Card
• Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg
• Co-Main Event: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober
• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
• Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales
• David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira
• Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
UFC Fight Night Mexico Preliminary Card
• Edgar Chairez vs. CJ Vergara
• Ateba Gautier vs. Jose Media
• Melquizael Costa vs. Christian Rodriguez
• Julia Polastri vs. Lupita Godinez
• Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel
• Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda
• Austin Hubbard vs. MarQuel Mederos
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC champion's sister retires from MMA following huge career change
- Boxing star Ryan Garcia reveals if he’d actually fight Jake Paul
- UFC’s newest rival debuts with Holly Holm and three former champions
- Conor McGregor snubs UFC and boxing: ‘Bare knuckle is leagues above’
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.