UFC Mexico prelim fighter puts opponent to sleep with savage uppercut
UFC Mexico City is off to a bang; The second fight of the night was capped off by a a dogged knockout.
America's Jamall Emmers came up against Brazil's Gabriel Miranda in a featherweight contest. The stakes were high for both men, with them riding a combined three-fight losing streak.
It wouldn't make it out of the first round...
Jamall Emmers knocks out Gabriel Miranda after prelim slugfest
After lulling Emmers into a sense of security in the opening seconds, Miranda engaged his grappling. Emmers narrowly escaped a submission attempt on the ground, before resetting the fight on the feet.
This was where Emmers shined, as the American striker landed at will on Miranda, knocking him down. It culminated in Emmers landing a multi-punch combination and entering the clinch, which confused the commentary team until Emmers landed a flush tomahawk elbow that visibly rocked Miranda.
Following this, Emmers floored Miranda with a right hand, before catching him on the way down with a left uppercut-shovel hook style punch. A few follow-up shots and Emmers secured the finish.
Emmers breaks his losing streak and makes a strong contender for performance of the night with the quick finish, but we will wait and see whether any more highlights come from UFC Mexico City.
