Backstage video reveals what Dana White said to Paddy Pimblett after UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett is fast-approaching UFC lightweight title contention.
'The Baddy' stopped Michael Chandler at UFC 314 to claim a top-ten spot in the lightweight rankings. He mauled 'Iron Mike' on the feet and on the ground to secure a stoppage finish in the third round.
Not only did Pimblett secure a performance bonus, he also received high praise from UFC Boss Dana White in new backstage footage.
'Everybody keeps doubting you' ... Dana White praises Paddy Pimblett in UFC 314 backstage footage
In Pimblett's latest YouTube vlog on April 15, exclusive footage shows Pimblett interacting with White after securing his main card victory.
"Wow," White says as he and Pimblett embrace.
"Told you didn't I?" Pimblett remarked. "That's how we roll, lad."
"Everybody keeps doubting you, man," White remarked.
"Everyone." Pimblett replied. "And then we prove them wrong every time."
Pimblett didn't call for a title shot after defeating Chandler. Instead, he challenged the lightweight top contenders, like Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.
Ideally, UFC fans would see Pimblett fight again this Summer, perhaps during international fight week in June, which would capitalize on his starpower.
