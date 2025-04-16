UFC star Ian Garry explains exactly why he’ll finish Carlos Prates
Ian Machado Garry isn't holding back ahead of his UFC Kansas City main event against Carlos Prates.
Garry suffered his first loss at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, and now looks to rebuild his stock and challenge the welterweight throne. This begins by handing Carlos Prates his first defeat inside the UFC Octagon.
Brazil's Prates is part of the formidable Fighting Nerds and has a four-fight UFC finishing streak. Garry took the fight on short notice, but believes he has the advantage...
'I'm going to finish this guy' ... Ian Garry issues bold statement on Carlos Prates fight
Speaking to Ariel Helwani on April 14, Garry explained just how confident he is coming into his fight with Prates. Garry isn't letting Prates' finishing ability detract from his outlook on the fight.
"I'm the most elite welterweight on the planet," Garry remarked. "If this man thinks he's as good as he is . . . [When he fights me] that's his do-or-don't time, and I promise you . . . Every time I step in that Octagon, I look phenomenal. . . . I feel it in my heart. See it every time I close my eyes. I'm going to finish this guy."
While not a prolific finisher inside the octagon, with 63 percent of his nine appearances going to the final bell, Garry believes his mentality will be the shining edge against Prates.
Prates has tasted defeat six times in his 27-fight professional career, and a further five times in Muay Thai and kickboxing (incomplete record).
'Quitter' ... Ian Garry explains exactly why he'll defeat Carlos Prates
Takin to social media, Garry branded Prates a quitter. 'The Future' showed one of Prates' previous MMA fights where he bowed out of a tough contest.
"He knows that deep down he's not a fighter," Garry explained.
Garry and Prates square off in the main event of UFC Kansas City on April 26.
