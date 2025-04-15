UFC’s most dangerous team is just getting started
2024 was a paramount year for a team of fighters from Brazil.
The 'Fighting Nerds' four core members, Carlos Prates, Jean Silva, Mauricio Ruffy, and Caio Borralho, took over the UFC in 2024, and their reign of violence extends into 2025.
With Silva defeating Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314, and Prates tackling the welterweight top-five at UFC Kansas City, it's time we reflect on these Fighting Nerds and their career-trajectories this year.
Jean Silva is calling for a featherweight title shot
Silva rose to contention with three knockout victories in 2024. Despite being incredibly entertaining in and outside the cage, Silva's activity has rewarded him the most.
'Lord' has fought twice already in 2025, and now rides a five-fight finishing streak inside the promotion.
His dominant display over Mitchell has earned him a No. 11 ranking, and now he looks to usurp contenders like Movsar Evloev for a shot at the newly-minted champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Silva getting his title shot in his next fight would be a bastardization of the rankings, considering Evloev has earned his shot. In this case, he'll likely get a crack at the top-five, and then a shot at the belt. Featherweight's top-five consists of Diego Lopes, Yair Rodriguez, Movsar Evloev, Arnold Allen, and Brian Ortega. Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria are both moving to lightweight.
Carlos Prates knocking on the door of welterweight top-five
Also debuting in 2024, Carlos Prates scored four knockouts in a row, earning performance bonuses in each. He was scheduled to appear at UFC 314 before the fight was cancelled.
Instead, he'll be fighting Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City on April 26.
A dominant win will no doubt secure Prates a shot at the champion; This will either be Belal Muhammad or Jack Della Maddalena, depending on their result at UFC 315.
Mauricio Ruffy accruing UFC highlights
Mauricio Ruffy hasn't been as active as his contemporaries, but his UFC highlights are unparalleled.
Ruffy immediately captivated audiences with his demolition job over Jamie Mullarkey in his UFC debut. This included scissor sweeps and flying knees. He then dominated a short-notice James Llontop before booking a high-profile fight against King Green at UFC 313.
'One Shot' lived up to the moniker, producing the best highlight of the card. Ruffy knocked out Green with a spinning kick. While not ranked, his next fight will no doubt be against ranked opposition, preferably someone who will complement his style.
Viable contenders include the winner of Benoit Saint Denis vs. Joel Alvarez, and Michael Chandler.
7-0 Ciao Borralho on the cusp of undisputed middleweight gold
Caio Borralho is just beginning to find his groove after seven wins inside the UFC. 'The Natural' brings a dominant ground game, but has leveled up his striking leaps-and-bounds, knocking out Paul Craig and dropping Jared Cannonier in back-to-back performances.
Borralho enjoys a No. 6-ranking, and one more win would secure him a middleweight title shot. He might get the opportunity sooner with a late-notice booking.
The Fighting Nerds are a breath of fresh air in MMA; A team of competent fighters who insist on game planning for their fights and improving in all aspects. Notably, they all keep active, and if they carry on their current trajectory, we'll be seeing takeovers in four weight divisions.
