UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov snubs Ilia Topuria as real threat to Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't think Ilia Topuria is the biggest test for Islam Makhachev at lightweight.
Since defending his title for a record fourth time, the lightweight division is Makhachev's oyster, and challengers are champing at the bit to challenge him. The latest in a line of talent is Ilia Topuria, who vacated his featherweight title to move to lightweight.
Formerly 'El Matador,' Topuria rebranded himself to 'La Leyenda,' and hopes to secure an immediate title shot. However, Makhachev's mentor and friend Nurmagomedov believes otherwise.
Khabib Nurmagomedov names bigger challenge to Islam Makhachev's throne
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Adam Zubayraev, Nurmagomedov gave his thoughts on Topuria immediately challenging for Makhachev's title. 'The Eagle' pointed out a major issue, and named a bigger challenge for his protege.
"[Arman is not necessarily dangerous], let's say more competitive.. I think it's Tsarukyan," Nurmagomedov explained. "I think Arman is a more serious fighter than Topuria.
"... We haven't seen him [Topuria] at 155, I believe Arman is more competitive for Islam.
"[...] I don't know what kind of agreements Ilia and the UFC had. But from Islam's side he already gave two title shots to 145-lbs champions [Volkanovski x2].
"Let's imagine Topuria moves up and gets a title shot right away and Islam beats him. Then Topuria fights again, he loses again. So basically he was a nobody at 155."
Two of Makhachev's four lightweight title defenses came against then-featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The only full-camp challenger he's had is Dustin Poirier, since Renato Moicano stood in on a days' notice.
Understandably, Nurmagomedov wants to cement Makhachev's legacy on solid contenders, but Topuria isn't leaving it to chance.
Ilia Topuria responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov snubbing him from UFC lightweight title picture
Taking to Twitter after the interview dropped, Topuria put Nurmagomedov on blast.
"Khabib knows I'm the one to take the belt from Islam," He wrote. "Only reason he doesn't want Islam to fight me."
Topuria has alleged the UFC promised a title shot, and there's no going back now Volkanovski has reclaimed the featherweight throne.
