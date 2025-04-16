UFC 314's Michael Chandler responds to devastating Paddy Pimblett defeat
Michael Chandler has released a statement after his loss to Paddy Pimblett, as he dropped to 2-5 in his last seven fights in the co-main event of UFC 314.
It seems the former lightweight title challenger is far from done competing and the loss is just a minor setback.
“There are really no words to describe the pain and disappointment you feel…you just live in it…let it take its lot and leave you with what is left. From there you rebuild,” Chandler wrote.
Michael Chandler Looks Ahead To Future
Chandler added he was proud of his performance despite the loss, noting he learned a lot.
“The best you can do is move forward with confident expectancy and pride in the attempt,” Chandler wrote. “One thing is certain, I can rest in knowing that I prepared the best I could and I alone was responsible for my shortcomings in that octagon. My team prepared me. The UFC gave me the opportunity. I stepped into the ultimate proving grounds, ready.”
Chandler said although he was mounted and battered, he felt like he was fine until the stoppage.
“Bested, but never beaten. Never out of the fight. Still in pursuit.”
Nevertheless, he was grateful to be surrounded by those who love him and the people who have his best interest.
“And this picture [holding hands] sums up how I feel and what truly matters. Bruised, bloodied and heartbroken, yet I have my soulmate by my side and [three] little hands to hold.”
“Future is still bright. Walk on. See you at the top.”
For now, it remains to be seen where Chandler goes from here:
