UFC 316 reportedly adds fan-friendly fight between savage finishers

The judges shouldn't be necessary when this fight goes down at UFC 316.

An all-action matchup between pair of welterweight finishers is reportedly being targeted for UFC 316.

Scheduled for June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, UFC 316 is headlined by a rematch for the UFC men’s bantamweight title between reigning Champion Merab Dvalishvili and former titleholder Sean O’Malley.

Julianna Peña will also kick off her second reign as women’s bantamweight champion in the co-main event when she meets Kayla Harrison, and with the event just over a month away it looks like another entertaining scrap has been added to the card’s prelims.

Sean O'Malley of the United States (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere.

Uros Medic vs. Khaos Williams Targeted For UFC 316

According to the report from Al Zullino, welterweight fighters Uroš Medić and Khaos Williams will both try to get back into the win column when they square off at UFC 316.

A UFC contract winner thanks to a first-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, Medić has yet to go the distance in his MMA career and only went to a third round once in his 2023 win over Matthew Semelsberger at UFC 291.

Matthew Semelsberger (red gloves) fights Uros Medic (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

“The Doctor” earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Tim Means in his only outing last year. His 2025 got off to a difficult start when Medić was stopped by Punahele Soriano in 31 seconds back in January, and the Serbian will need to be careful in the early going again when he meets Williams at UFC 316.

Khaos Williams (red gloves) fights Rolando Bedoya (blue gloves) during UFC 288 at Prudential Center.

“The Oxfighter” is also coming off a loss after being submitted by Gabriel Bonfim in February, but Williams is a dangerous finisher who famously debuted in the UFC with a 27-second knockout of Alex Morono before he stopped Abdul Razak Alhassan in just 30 seconds in his sophomore outing in the Octagon.

With the reported addition of Medić vs. Williams just over a month out from the event, UFC 316 is currently shaping up like this:

Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2 – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison – For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

• Johnny Walker vs. Azamat Murkazanov

• Mario Bautista vs. Marlon Vera

• Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

• Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van

• Uroš Medić vs. Khaos Williams

• Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Cong Wang

• Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

• Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

• Joo Sang Yoo vs. Jeka Saragih

