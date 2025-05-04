MMA Knockout

UFC veteran sets embarrassing new record after 4-year hiatus

Mathew Riddle

Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

UFC Des Moines was a bittersweet return for 'Lil' Heathen' Jeremy Stephens.

Stephens left the UFC in 2021 to pursue different opportunities in the PFL and BKFC. He had resounding success in BKFC, finishing former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez, and made a shock return to the UFC at 38 years old this May at UFC Des Moines.

Welcoming him back to the Octagon was Welsh standout Mason Jones, who was also enjoying his second stint in the UFC after going 0-2 in the promotion earlier in his career.

Mason Jones grapples Jeremy Stephen
Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Jeremy Stephens becomes UFC's biggest loser after Mason Jones defeat

Jones handily outstruck Stephens on the feet and imposed a heavy grappling gameplan in the third round to completely shut-out Stephens on the scorecards.

With this loss, Stephens now holds the official record of most UFC losses, with 19. His total UFC record is 15-19 1NC, and he's technically on a seven-fight winless streak in the Octagon. 'Lil' Heathen' is 4-5-1 in his last ten appearances across all combat sports.

Stephens was previously tied with fellow veterans Clay Guida and Andrei Arlovski with 18 losses.

Despite this, Stephens undoubtedly earned fight of the night opposite Jones, and should see himself in some favorable spots if the UFC keeps booking him in action fights.

After his success in BKFC, Conor McGregor was tempting a bareknuckle match, so perhaps the UFC can entertain that matchup in the future, given their history.

McGregor famously roasted Stephens in a viral moment at UFC 205.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News