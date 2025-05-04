UFC veteran sets embarrassing new record after 4-year hiatus
UFC Des Moines was a bittersweet return for 'Lil' Heathen' Jeremy Stephens.
Stephens left the UFC in 2021 to pursue different opportunities in the PFL and BKFC. He had resounding success in BKFC, finishing former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez, and made a shock return to the UFC at 38 years old this May at UFC Des Moines.
Welcoming him back to the Octagon was Welsh standout Mason Jones, who was also enjoying his second stint in the UFC after going 0-2 in the promotion earlier in his career.
Jeremy Stephens becomes UFC's biggest loser after Mason Jones defeat
Jones handily outstruck Stephens on the feet and imposed a heavy grappling gameplan in the third round to completely shut-out Stephens on the scorecards.
With this loss, Stephens now holds the official record of most UFC losses, with 19. His total UFC record is 15-19 1NC, and he's technically on a seven-fight winless streak in the Octagon. 'Lil' Heathen' is 4-5-1 in his last ten appearances across all combat sports.
Stephens was previously tied with fellow veterans Clay Guida and Andrei Arlovski with 18 losses.
Despite this, Stephens undoubtedly earned fight of the night opposite Jones, and should see himself in some favorable spots if the UFC keeps booking him in action fights.
After his success in BKFC, Conor McGregor was tempting a bareknuckle match, so perhaps the UFC can entertain that matchup in the future, given their history.
McGregor famously roasted Stephens in a viral moment at UFC 205.
