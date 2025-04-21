MMA Knockout

UFC star Kayla Harrison predicts Julianna Peña title fight will feel like 'Godzilla'

Kayla Harrison doesn't feel like her UFC title shot will be a walk in the park.

Zain Bando

(Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Kayla Harrison is under two months away from realizing her dream when she challenges Julianna Peña for the UFC bantamweight title.

In doing so, she recognizes what a challenging puzzle Peña is to solve, despite her confidence level being at an all-time high.

Ketlen Vieira (red gloves) fights Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center.
Ketlen Vieira (red gloves) fights Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Fighting For Gold At UFC 316

Speaking to MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn on an episode of "The Bohnfire" podcast, Harrison chronicled how critical the fight is for her legacy and how her career may be viewed differently with a win June 7 in UFC 316's co-main event.

"I'm preparing for Godzilla," Harrison said.

Harrison said her gameplan must be executed to perfection, noting she plans to become the new champion no matter how the fight transpires.

Kayla Harrison reacts after defeating Holly Holm (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.
Kayla Harrison reacts after defeating Holly Holm (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I'm preparing for the hardest fight I've ever had," Harrison added. "I'm preparing for UFC gold and when preparation is perfect and you have an indomitable spirit and you have the mental fortitude and the indomitable will that I have, good things happen."

Harrison has her priorities in order, wanting to leave no questions unanswered.

"I always want to win by knockout, TKO or submission," Harrison said. "But I'm prepared for five hard rounds, and I don't care how I win. I just know that I'm going to win."

Kayla Harrison On Trash Talk Not Bothering Her

Although both women appear to have animosity toward one another, Harrison is not bothered by Peña's callouts.

"I definitely don't prepare material," Harrison said. "If I have a zinger, you know that's an actual zinger, so you can respect that about me, because I am pretty funny, sometimes. I did not have any zingers. At first, I was like, 'Oh, did I just lose the press conference?'"

Raquel Pennington (red gloves) fights Julianna Pena (blue gloves) in a women’s bantamweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delt
Raquel Pennington (red gloves) fights Julianna Pena (blue gloves) in a women’s bantamweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

All in all, trash talk may sell tickets and build intrigue, but to Harrison, the fight is priority number one.

"At the end of the day, I understand this is entertainment and this is part of my job, but I do it because I want to get in the cage and shut the door," Harrison said. "That's the part that I love the most. I had fun, and I can't wait for June 7."

