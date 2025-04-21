UFC star Kayla Harrison predicts Julianna Peña title fight will feel like 'Godzilla'
Kayla Harrison is under two months away from realizing her dream when she challenges Julianna Peña for the UFC bantamweight title.
In doing so, she recognizes what a challenging puzzle Peña is to solve, despite her confidence level being at an all-time high.
READ MORE: Paddy Pimblett gains absurd amount of weight one week after UFC 314
Fighting For Gold At UFC 316
Speaking to MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn on an episode of "The Bohnfire" podcast, Harrison chronicled how critical the fight is for her legacy and how her career may be viewed differently with a win June 7 in UFC 316's co-main event.
"I'm preparing for Godzilla," Harrison said.
Harrison said her gameplan must be executed to perfection, noting she plans to become the new champion no matter how the fight transpires.
"I'm preparing for the hardest fight I've ever had," Harrison added. "I'm preparing for UFC gold and when preparation is perfect and you have an indomitable spirit and you have the mental fortitude and the indomitable will that I have, good things happen."
Harrison has her priorities in order, wanting to leave no questions unanswered.
"I always want to win by knockout, TKO or submission," Harrison said. "But I'm prepared for five hard rounds, and I don't care how I win. I just know that I'm going to win."
READ MORE: UFC insider says fight of the century is locked in
Kayla Harrison On Trash Talk Not Bothering Her
Although both women appear to have animosity toward one another, Harrison is not bothered by Peña's callouts.
"I definitely don't prepare material," Harrison said. "If I have a zinger, you know that's an actual zinger, so you can respect that about me, because I am pretty funny, sometimes. I did not have any zingers. At first, I was like, 'Oh, did I just lose the press conference?'"
All in all, trash talk may sell tickets and build intrigue, but to Harrison, the fight is priority number one.
READ MORE: Tom Aspinall calls out Jon Jones’ dark history in latest jab
"At the end of the day, I understand this is entertainment and this is part of my job, but I do it because I want to get in the cage and shut the door," Harrison said. "That's the part that I love the most. I had fun, and I can't wait for June 7."
More MMA Knockout News
- Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn TV Channel, start time & undercard
- UFC Fight Night: Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates preview & best fights
- UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis delivers savage response to Khamzat Chimaev critique
- UFC confirms 2 ranked fights for Azerbaijan Fight Night
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.