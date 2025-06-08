Merab Dvalishvili taps out Sean O'Malley for career-first finish at UFC 316
Merab Dvalishvili has become the first man tap out Sean O'Malley after a mauling performance at UFC 316.
'The Machine' was almost taken out by the fan stands ahead of his fight with 'Suga,' but left no doubt that he was the superior bantamweight champion when the cage door shut.
Not only did Dvalishvili score a career-first victory, fans are already aware of his next title defense...
Amanda Nunes storms cage at UFC 316 to confirm comeback fight
Merab Dvalishvili chokes out Sean O'Malley in dominant UFC 316 main event
Dvalishvili definitely subverted fan expectations. The Georgian grappler mixed his martial arts, threatening takedowns and battering O'Malley on the feet. By the second round, 'Suga' looked bewildered, a plethora of lifestyle changes weren't enough to counter 'The Machine.'
Dvalishvili continued his onslaught in round three, where he snatched O'Malley's neck in a modified choke. O'Malley rolled to avoid his demise, but Dvalishvili secured a north south choke, forcing the tap.
The finish marks Dvalishvili's first by way of choke in his 20 professional victories. His only other submission came by armbar in 2017.
During his interview with Joe Rogan, Dvalishvili registered his interest in defending his title against Cory Sandhagen, who defeated Deiveson Figueiredo in Des Moines earlier this year. The matchmaking seemed predetermined, and Sandhagen appears to be next in line.
Dvalishvili is now tied for second-most bantamweight title defenses with T.J. Dillashaw, Renan Barao, and Dominick Cruz (all in their first reign). He'll need one more title defense to tie first with his teammate Aljamain Stirling.
